Portland Thorns Announce Midseason Roster Update

Published on June 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today a midseason roster update ahead of the announcement of 2027 free agents from the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) tomorrow, Wednesday, July 1.

Under the 2024 collective bargaining agreement between the NWSL and the NWSL Players Association (NWSLPA), free agents may negotiate new contracts with their current clubs or other teams. NWSL clubs have until December 31 to finalize new deals with current players.

The Thorns are actively pursuing a contract extension for Sophia Wilson, as well as midfielder Jessie Fleming and forward Pietra Tordin (who holds a 2027 player option). All three will be listed on the NWSL's free agency list until a decision is finalized and announced.

Defender Mallie McKenzie, midfielder Renee Lyles, midfielder Jennie Immethun (who is signed with Portland through July 2026) and forward Alexa Spaanstra (who is out on loan with Utah Royals FC through July 2026) will also be named as 2027 free agents.

2027 options for forward Mimi Alidou, midfielder Deyna Castellanos and defender Isabella Obaze have been declined by the Club. All three are under contract with the Thorns through the end of the 2026 season and will be eligible to begin free agent negotiations beginning July 1.

The NWSL's secondary transfer window opens Tuesday, July 14 and is scheduled to close Monday, September 7. The league's 2026 roster freeze date is set for Thursday, October 8 at 12 p.m. PT.

The Thorns contracted roster currently features the following players:

Goalkeepers (4): Mackenzie Arnold (INTL), Bella Bixby (SEI), Morgan Messner, Mackenzie Wood

Defenders (8): Carolyn Calzada, Sam Hiatt, Mallie McKenzie, Marie Müller (INTL), Isabella Obaze (INTL), Jayden Perry, Reyna Reyes, M.A. Vignola

Midfielders (7): Cassandra Bogere (INTL), Deyna Castellanos, Jessie Fleming (INTL), Jennie Immethun, Shae Harvey, Renee Lyles, Olivia Moultrie

Forwards (10): Mimi Alidou (INTL), Julie Dufour (INTL - SEI), Caiya Hanks (SEI), Valerin Loboa (INTL), Maddie Padelski, Alexa Spaanstra (LOAN), Pietra Tordin, Reilyn Turner, Morgan Weaver (SEI), Sophia Wilson

INTL - Player holds an international roster slot; SEI - Season-Ending Injury ; LOAN - Player out on loan

Note: Players out on SEI or out on loan are not included on the 26-player active roster.







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