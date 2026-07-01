Defender Sam Hiatt Signs Portland Thorns Contract Extension

Published on June 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that defender Sam Hiatt has signed a contract extension through the 2027 season.

"Sam is a strong leader whose experience has been extremely valuable on and off the pitch for our roster, and she has played a key role in the success we have seen over the last two seasons," President and General Manager of Soccer Operations Jeff Agoos said. "We are excited to extend her time in Portland, and we look forward to her continued impact and leadership as we prepare to compete for an NWSL Championship."

Hiatt joined the Thorns prior to the 2025 season and was a key figure in the team's run to the semifinals that year. For 2026, she has taken on the mantle of captain and has been a consistent presence in the backline for Portland's strong start to the regular season in which the Thorns have yet to suffer defeat at home. Additionally, Hiatt has been named twice to the NWSL's Best XI this year, in April and May respectively. In total, she has started in 32 of her 33 league appearances for Portland and is on pace to make her 100th NWSL appearance later this year.

Hiatt has also been an active figure in the local community during her time with the Thorns, highlighted by her winning of the NWSL's 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award which recognizes players for their outstanding character and community service off the pitch. As the winner, Hiatt earned a $50,000 donation for her designated community partner, Candlelighters Oregon.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 30, 2026

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