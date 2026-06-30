Gotham FC Announces Roster Updates Ahead of 2027 Free Agency Window

Published on June 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC announced on Tuesday several roster status updates ahead of the 2027 NWSL free agency period.

Goalkeepers Ann-Katrin Berger and Shelby Hogan, defenders Jess Carter and Mandy Freeman, midfielders Rose Lavelle and Talia Sommer and forwards Khyah Harper, Andrea Kitahata and Midge Purce all currently have contracts that will expire at the end of the year.

Gotham FC previously announced a contract extension through 2028 for defender Emily Sonnett and the retirement of forward Katie Lampson. Both players were originally slated for free agency at the end of the 2026 campaign.

Norwegian winger Guro Reiten joined Gotham FC on loan for the final months of her contract with Chelsea FC. Her three-year free agent contract with Gotham FC takes effect on Wednesday.

On Monday, Gotham FC announced the signing of Australian international forward and Sky Blue FC legend Sam Kerr as a free agent through the 2030 season.

Players may engage in free agency conversations with interested teams starting Wednesday. They cannot join those clubs until the 2027 season and, in the meantime, will continue playing for their current clubs through the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

Here is a look at Gotham FC's current roster, with contract completion dates in parentheses:

Goalkeepers (4): Ann-Katrin Berger* (INTL/2026), Ryan Campbell (2028), Shelby Hogan* (2026), Teagan Wy (2028)

Defenders (6): Bruninha (INTL/2027), Jess Carter* (2026), Tierna Davidson (2027), Kayla Duran (2027), Mandy Freeman* (2026), Emily Sonnett (2028)

Midfielders (8): Sofia Cook (2028), Jaelin Howell (2028), Rose Lavelle* (2026), Savannah McCaskill (2028), Sarah Schupansky (2027), Jaedyn Shaw (2029), Talia Sommer* (2026), Taryn Torres (2027)

Forwards (8): Jordynn Dudley (2028), Esther González (2027), Khyah Harper* (2026), Sam Kerr (INTL/2030), Andrea Kitahata* (2026), Midge Purce* (2026), Guro Reiten (INTL/2029), Mak Whitham (U18/2028)

* - denotes free agents for 2027 and beyond







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 30, 2026

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