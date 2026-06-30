Bay FC Forward Onyeka Gamero Invited to U.S. U-20 Women's National Team for Training and Friendlies july 5-12

Published on June 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - U.S. Soccer announced today that Bay FC forward Onyeka Gamero will join the U.S. U-20 Women's National Team from July 5-12 as the squad hosts a training camp and series of friendly matches in preparation for September's 2026 U-20 World Cup in Poland. Gamero and the U.S. U-20's will face England July 9 and Colombia July 12 in the first Women's international matches held at the brand new Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayetteville, Ga.

Gamero's selection marks her fourth to an international program this season. She joined the U-20 squad earlier this month as it traveled to Spain for a doubleheader vs. France that saw the United States claim victory in both contests. The Cerritos, Calif. native has appeared in three matches for Bay FC this season, making her club debut March 28 at North Carolina. She's tallied two more appearances as a substitute since, coming off the bench April 25 at Gotham FC and May 10 against the Utah Royals.

This will be the final training camp for the U.S. U-20s before Head Coach Vicky Jepson chooses the 21 players who will represent the USA at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. The USA will open the tournament on Sunday, Sept. 6 against Italy (Noon ET / 6 p.m. local), then faces 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup finalists Japan on Wednesday, Sept. 9 (9 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. local) and finishes the group stage vs. New Zealand on Saturday, Sept. 12 (9 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. local). The U.S. will play its first and second group games at Stadion Miejski LKS Lodz in Lodz and its final group game at Arena Sosnowiec in Sosnowiec.

The U.S. roster for this camp features 18 college players and six professional players, including five from the National Women's Soccer League. Nine players on the roster have been part of U.S. teams at FIFA World Cup for the USA, either at the U-17 or U-20 level including Gamero, who featured at the 2022 U-17 World Cup for the U.S.

Bay FC returns to the pitch July 5 following the NWSL's June break, visiting expansion side Boston Legacy FC in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The club plays its next home match at PayPal Park July 18 against the North Carolina Courage; tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.

U.S. U-20 Women's National Team Training Camp Roster by Position (College/Club; Hometown) Domestic Training Camp and Matches - Fayetteville, Ga.

Goalkeepers (3): Caroline Birkel (Stanford; St. Louis, Mo.), Evan O'Steen (Seattle Reign FC; Grapevine, Texas), Kealey Titmuss (Penn State; Grand Blanc, Mich.)

Defenders (9): Aven Alvarez (UNC; New Hill, N.C.), Ella Bard (Louisville; Wadsworth, Ohio), Lizzie Boamah (Stanford; San Diego, Calif.), Pearl Cecil (Virginia; Encinitas, Calif.), Emma Johnson (Penn State; Greenfield, Ind.), Zoe Matthews (Unattached; Southlake, Texas), Jaida McGrew (Florida State; Charlotte, N.C.), Hope Munson (UNC; Holladay, Utah), Katie Scott (Kansas City Current; Fairview, Pa.)

Midfielders (6): Sofia Cedeno (Seattle Reign FC; Dallas, Texas), Addison Halpern (Virginia; Middlesex, N.J.), Keira Kemmerley (Northwestern; Berwyn, Pa.), Peyton McGovern (Florida State; Bristow, Va.), Y-Lan Nguyen (Stanford; Fairfax, Va.), Nyanya Touray (Florida State; Silver Spring, Md.)

Forwards (6): Alex Buck (Washington), Onyeka Gamero (Bay FC; Cerritos, Calif.), Micayla Johnson (Chicago Stars FC; Troy, Mich.), Lily Joseph (Notre Dame; Hamden, Conn.), Kylie Maxwell (Wake Forest; Langhorne, Pa.), Sealey Strawn (UNC; Prosper, Texas)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 30, 2026

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