NC Courage, First Horizon Foundation to Co-Sponsor a Courage-Themed Soccer Exhibit at Marbles Kids Museum

Published on June 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







RALEIGH, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage today announced a multiyear partnership, alongside the First Horizon Foundation, to co-sponsor a soccer-themed exhibit at Marbles Kids Museum in downtown Raleigh. This key investment in local youth provides a dedicated second floor museum space for children to take their best shot at soccer.

The Courage-branded exhibit will be designed with joint input from all three parties. Planning is set to begin in the coming weeks with the exhibit expected to open by 2028. Marbles Kids Museum is in the heart of downtown Raleigh, adjacent to Moore Square.

"Our Club is excited to bring a Courage-themed soccer exhibit to Marbles Kids Museum. Our partnership with the First Horizon Foundation is rooted in soccer and educational programming for young people, and this is a major opportunity for community impact. Marbles is a special place that reaches many families from across the region. To support their mission while bringing our brand and our sport to the youth of the Triangle through an interactive, immersive exhibit and programming is a winning combination," said Courage Chief Business Officer Ralph Vuono.

"First Horizon is proud to stand with the NC Courage as co-presenting sponsors of a new soccer-themed exhibit at Marbles Kids Museum," said Laura Bunn, Mid-Atlantic Regional President for First Horizon Bank. "The partnership among our organizations is grounded in shared values- education, youth, and community wellbeing- and a unified commitment to lift families and celebrate the sport that connects our region."

"Marbles, the NC Courage, and First Horizon share a strong partnership and a common purpose," said Todd Warrick, Triangle Market President for First Horizon Bank. "By aligning our brands and values, we honor education and youth while amplifying our region's passion for soccer, demonstrating the impact of mission-driven collaboration."

"Marbles' guests frequently request a soccer-themed exhibit, so we're thrilled to launch a partnership with the NC Courage and First Horizon Foundation. Together, we'll expand our region's passion for the sport while kids learn to sharpen their skills and are introduced to early fundamentals of science and math through movement and play," said Marbles Kids Museum CEO, Jonathan Frederick. "The exhibit will add representation, opportunities for cultural celebrations and Marbles' continued commitment to learning and community connection."

The partnership will evolve over the five-year agreement, with routine activations at Marbles, bringing fun and educational soccer-based programming to the local community year-round. The museum will host Courage Day to jointly celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day, while the Club will participate in many of the museum's annual community events.







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