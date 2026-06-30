Bay FC Promotes Lisa Goodwin-Scharff to Chief External Affairs Officer

Published on June 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC today announced the promotion of Lisa Goodwin-Scharff to Chief External Affairs Officer, elevating a founding executive who has helped shape the Club's identity, reputation, and growth since its inception.

In her new role, Goodwin-Scharff will be responsible for leading the Club's communications across business and sporting, public affairs, stakeholder engagement, and investor engagement and communications strategies. She will also serve as one of Bay FC's primary external spokespersons and representatives, helping advance the Club's visibility and influence across the sports industry, business community, and broader public sphere.

In addition to overseeing the Club's external affairs strategy, Goodwin-Scharff will lead and coordinate major cross-functional initiatives that advance Bay FC's long-term strategic priorities, working closely with ownership, the Board of Directors, executive leadership, partners and key stakeholders. She will also serve as a trusted advisor to President Bernard Gutmann, the ownership group, and Board of Directors on matters related to reputation management, strategic communications, public affairs, and stakeholder engagement.

"Lisa has been instrumental in helping build Bay FC from the ground up and driving our ambition to be one of the most impactful clubs in women's sports"," said Bay FC Co-Chair and Sixth Street Co-Founding Partner and CEO Alan Waxman. "Her strategic leadership, ability to build meaningful relationships and deep understanding of our vision have helped position Bay FC for long-term success. As we continue to grow, Lisa's expanded role will be critical in strengthening our connections with stakeholders, elevating our voice across the industry and advancing the initiatives that will shape the future of our Club."

Since joining Bay FC as a founding executive, Goodwin-Scharff has built and led the Club's communications, public affairs, and community impact functions and has guided the Club through its launch, inaugural season, major partnership announcements, executive transitions, league milestones and the development of its state-of-the-art Performance Center on Treasure Island.

"Bay FC was founded with a bold vision to redefine what is possible for women's sports, and it has been an incredible privilege to help build that vision from the beginning," said Goodwin-Scharff. "I am grateful to our Co-Founders Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton, and Aly Wagner for their vision and for Alan, Bernard, our ownership group and leadership team for their trust and support. I look forward to continuing to elevate Bay FC's profile, strengthening relationships with our stakeholders, and helping advance the strategic initiatives that will drive the Club's next phase of growth and impact."

Goodwin-Scharff brings over two decades of communications, public affairs, and executive leadership experience across sports, entertainment and corporate sectors. Prior to Bay FC, she spent eight seasons with the Golden State Warriors managing business communication for the Club and the opening of their state-of-the-art arena in Chase Center. Goodwin-Scharff also spent time at the San Francisco 49ers, Yahoo! Inc., and communications and public affairs agencies Blanc & Otus and Keadjian Associates where she advised major brands, organizations and executives on communications, reputation management and stakeholder engagement.

"Lisa's leadership has been invaluable throughout Bay FC's growth, and this promotion reflects both the impact she has already had on our organization and the important role she will play in our future," said Bay FC President Bernard Gutmann. "As we enter our next chapter, Lisa will continue to be a key strategic advisor and one of the Club's most visible representatives, helping strengthen relationships with our fans, partners, investors, civic leaders, and the broader sports community while ensuring we remain aligned around our mission and long-term vision."

The promotion is effective immediately.







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