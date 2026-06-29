Denver Summit FC Celebrates Grand Opening of CommonSpirit Performance Center

Published on June 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







Denver Summit FC, joined by civic leaders, community partners, supporters, and club representatives, today celebrated the official grand opening of the CommonSpirit Performance Center in Centennial, Colo.-a premier training and performance facility purpose-built to meet the unique performance needs of elite female athletes.

Spanning 20,000 square feet, the CommonSpirit Performance Center acts as the club's permanent training base and includes two natural grass fields, a natural grass agility zone and one artificial turf pitch. The facility also boasts a state-of-the-art gym, a cryotherapy chamber, hydrotherapy pools, and a sauna to support peak physical and mental performance. Additionally, CommonSpirit Health serves as the primary medical provider for all Denver Summit FC athletes and will provide day-to-day resources, including physicians and best-in-class care for the club's professional athletes.

"Today marks an important milestone for our club and everyone who helped make this vision a reality. This is not only a milestone for Denver Summit FC, but for women's sports globally," said Denver Summit FC Controlling Owner Rob Cohen. "The CommonSpirit Performance Center provides our athletes with a world-class environment to train, compete, and thrive, while deepening our connection to the communities we serve, a commitment that has always been central to our mission. We are proud to help raise the standard for women's professional sports and set a new benchmark for what's possible."

Designed by global design firm Populous with project management provided by CAA ICON and construction executed by Haselden Construction and Barton Malow Construction, the CommonSpirit Performance Center represents a shared commitment to excellence, wellness, and long-term investment in Colorado's soccer community. The facility provides world-class resources for athletes while creating opportunities to inspire and engage the next generation of players and fans.

"At CommonSpirit Health, we know that health and wellness extend far beyond traditional healthcare settings," said Andrew Gaasch, President of the Mountain Region for CommonSpirit Health. "The CommonSpirit Performance Center embodies that belief by creating a place where athletes can pursue excellence, young people can find inspiration, and our community can come together around the unifying power of sport."

Located in Centennial, the facility further reinforces the city's growing reputation as a destination for sports, recreation, and economic development.

"We are proud to welcome the CommonSpirit Performance Center to Centennial," said Mayor Christine Sweetland. "This investment brings jobs, economic activity, and new opportunities to our City while placing Centennial at the forefront of the growing momentum behind women's sports. It reflects our commitment to opportunity, inclusion, and inspiring the next generation, and will be a source of pride for our community for years to come."

This milestone follows another significant achievement for the organization, as Denver Summit FC and CommonSpirit Health were recently named winners of the Hashtag Sports Awards, Fan's Voice winner for Best Women's Sports Partnership. The award recognizes the organizations' transformative collaboration and CommonSpirit Health's early commitment that has helped redefine the future of women's professional sports.

This marks the beginning of a new chapter for Denver Summit FC as the club continues to invest in player development, organizational growth, and community partnerships across Colorado.







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