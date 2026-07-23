Aces Unable to Close out against Mystics, Fall 100-99 in Washington, D.C.

Published on July 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a game that featured 13 lead changes, 7 ties and zero double-digit leads, the Las Vegas Aces (18-8) lost a 9-point, fourth quarter lead and were edged 100-99 by the Washington Mystics (14-12) on Wednesday night in our nation's capital. The loss came despite the Aces receiving 38 points from A'ja Wilson, 24 from Jackie Young and 19 from Chelsea Gray,

Shakira Austin, 25 points, and Sonia Citron, 20, led six Washington players who scored in double figures.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 Final

Aces 22 23 33 21 99

Mystics 21 25 25 29 100

1st Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 22, Washington 21)

Gray got the Aces on the board first and the game was close for most of the first quarter, with the largest lead owned by the visitors, 19-14, with 3 minutes left in the frame. A 5-0 spurt by the Mystics tied it up for the fourth time, before a 3 by Jewell Loyd gave the Aces a 22-19 lead. The Mystics scored a pair from the line to bring the quarter to a close. The Aces made 10 of 20 from the field and 2 of 6 behind the arc; the Mystics shot 7 of 19 (.368) overall and 2 of 4 from deep. Young led all scorers with 8 and Michaela Onyenwere scored 7 for D.C.

2nd Quarter Highlights (Washington 46, Las Vegas 45)

Washington put together a 7-0 run to move in front 28-22, and still held a 6-point lead, 36-30, until an 8-1 run moved the Aces in front 38-37. The lead see-sawed 5 times in the waning minutes, leaving the Aces trailing by 1. The Aces continued to shoot well, making 8 of 12 overall but the Mystics stepped it up to 10 of 20 from the field. Wilson topped the Aces with 7 points and Austin had a high of 8.

3rd Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 78, Washington 71)

Washington held a 51-50 edge early in the quarter before an 11-2 Aces run put them up 61-53. The Mystics sliced it down to 4 points on several occasions, but a 3 by Loyd gave the Aces a 7-point cushion heading into the final frame. Both teams were red-hot from the field, with the Aces hitting on 62.5% (10-16 FGs) of their field goal attempts and the Mystics making 57.1% (8-14 FGs) of theirs. However, the Aces were just 1 of 4 from 3, while the Mystics hit 2 of their 3 tries. Young scored a high of 12 and Citron paced her side with 9.

4th Quarter Highlights (Washington 100, Las Vegas 99)

The Aces moved in front by 9 points 5 different times, the last of which was after a Wilson floater with 4 minutes to play to make it 91-82. However, Washington took advantage of two fouls, a turnover and a pair of missed shots by the Aces, while stringing together 8 straight points to draw within a point, 91-90, with 2 and a half minutes on the clock. A Gray and-1 halted the run, but Washington responded by knocking down its 7th 3-pointer of the night. Wilson hit 5 of 6 from the charity stripe down the stretch, while DC scored 4 points and Las Vegas led 99-97 with 17.8 seconds to play. After a Citron miss, Austin was fouled on the putback and made the go-ahead free throw with 12.8 seconds on the clock for the game's final points. The Aces moved the ball around and had a good look at the basket, but Gray's shot with 1.4 seconds to play was off. The Aces made just 42.9% (6-14 FGs) in the final frame, and were 1 of 2 from distance, while Washington shot 55.6% (10-18 FGs) overall and hit on both tries behind the arc. Wilson's 14 points led all scorers and Austin paced the Mystics with 11.

KEY STATS

Washington entered the game shooting a league second-lowest 28.4% from 3-point and made a season-high 53.8%.

The Aces' largest lead was 9 points and the Mystics were never ahead by more than 6.

The Aces held the lead (52-51) from 7:16 in the third quarter through all but the final 12.8 seconds of the game, when Austin's and-1 put the Mystics ahead 100-99.

The Aces, who ranked 10th in the league for free throw percentage (.779) entering the game, shot a season second-best 89.7% from the line.

FGM-A PCT 3PM-A PCT FTM-A PCT OFF DEF REB AT PF ST TO BK

Aces 34-62 . 548 5- 14 .357 26 -29 . 897 4 20 24 18 25 10 8 6

Mystics 35-71 .493 7 -13 . 538 23- 31 .742 12 22 34 24 22 3 13 1

Points scored ....

In the Paint 2nd Chance Fast Break Off TOs Bench

Aces 38 9 8 12 12

Mystics 48 19 4 8 23

GAME NOTES

Over the league's 30-year history, only 2 players, Wilson and Breanna Stewart, have put together a stat line with at least 35 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 stocks (steals and blocks) and just 1 turnover. Wilson is the only one to do it twice.

Young's streak of 33 straight made free throws ended tonight in the third quarter. She had been perfect at the charity stripe since she was fouled attempting a 3-pointer and missed the last attempt on 3 of 3 from the line at Phoenix on June 17 at 5:58 in the first quarter.

Tonight marked a league-leading 8th 30-point game of the season for Wilson and 45th of her career, which trails just Diana Taurasi's 54 on the all-time list.

Wilson has now scored in double figures in a league-leading 48 consecutive games.

Smith swatted 3 blocked shots, her 6th career game, out of 174, with at least 3 blocks.

UP NEXT:

Wilson, Young, Becky Hammon and the Aces coaching staff head to Chicago for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, held Saturday at 5:30 pm on ABC. Wilson and Team Spoon will go up against Young, Hammon and Team Coop. The rest of the Aces will get a break and regroup as a team Monday before taking on the visiting Portland Fire on July 28 at 'The House.' Tip is at 7 pm and the game will air locally on The Spot-Vegas 34.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 23, 2026

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