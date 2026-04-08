Omaha Beef and Head Coach Brandon Negron Part Ways

Published on April 8, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha Beef News Release







Head Coach Brandon Negron and The Omaha Beef organization have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

"On behalf of the entire organization, we want to thank Coach Negron for his leadership, dedication, and contributions to our organization," said Ricky Bertz, (Owner). "Coach Negron has played an important role in building relatioships in the community and developing our athletes both on and off the field. We wish him nothing but success in all of his future endeavors."

Coach Negron has been with The Omaha Beef since mid-way through last season. With a record of 1-0 in preseason, 5-5 in the regular season and 1-1 in postseason, Coach Negron has had notable achievements with playoff appearances, a championship appearance and rivalry games.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to have led this team and to have worked alongside such talented players, coaches, and staff," said Coach Negron. "I'm proud of what we've accomplished together and will be rooting for the continued success of the organization."

The Beef will begin preparing for our next opponent as we take this bye week to recover after 5 physical games.

Additional announcements regarding changes within the organization will be made in the coming days.







National Arena League Stories from April 8, 2026

Omaha Beef and Head Coach Brandon Negron Part Ways - Omaha Beef

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.