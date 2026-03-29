SW Kansas Storm Defeat Beef 34-26, Beef Host Bandits Next

Published on March 29, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha Beef News Release







Omaha's return trip to Kansas did not go any better as the Southwest Kansas Storm (2-0) defeated the Beef 34-26 Saturday at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, Kansas. The Beef had a chance at the end of the game but failed on fourth down in Storm territory as Omaha falls to 0-3 in the 2026 season. The last time Omaha started a season winless was in 2015 when the team went 1-11 on the season.

The Beef opened the scoring when David Ross two-yard run with 2:42 remaining in the first quarter and Chase Contreraz extra point gave Omaha a seven-point lead. The Storm needed until two minutes remaining in the second quarter to score when Demarus Washington caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Matt Struck. Omaha would regain the lead with 30 seconds remaining when Dequan Dudley caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from new quarterback James Summer. The Beef gave the Storm enough time, allowing Washington to catch his second touchdown-a 19-yard play with only 11 seconds remaining-tying the game at 13 just before halftime.

Southwest Kansas would take their first lead of the game with 6:13 remaining in the third quarter when Mason Pierce scored from two yards out. Omaha would tie it back up at 20 when Dudley caught his second touchdown from Summers. The Storm did not waste anything regaining the lead as Jaden Sutton rushed it in from four yards. Dudley's third touchdown reception, this one from 35 yards, put the Beef within one point but the Contreraz kick sailed right as the Storm kept the lead 27-26 with 11:45 remaining in the game. Matt Struck finished the scoring with a one-yard rush with 5:05 remaining. Omaha started their final drive at their own ten yardline and drove it down to Storm 19, before a fourth down pass came up short of the line of gain and the Storm ran the last five seconds of the clock to seal the win.

James Summers, who signed this past week, finished the game 16 of 22 for 217 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He also gained 28 yards on the ground on eight carries. Dudley was the leading receiver for the Beef with six catches for 95 yards to go along with his three touchdowns. He also returned six kick returns for 105 yards. Jayshawn Washington led Omaha with nine tackles, while Jonathan Adams, Rudy Ngougni, Raymond Curtin and Branon Munoz finished with five. Ponce Deleon added an interception for the Beef.

Matt Struck lead the Storm going 10 for 25 for 105 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, while gaining 31 yards on 13 carries. Jaden Sutton carried the ball 12 times for 52 yards and Demarius Washington caught seven passes for 83 yards. Linebacker Evan DiMaggio led the Storm with ten tackles with 1.5 sacks. Shaquez Bond and Naeem Alexander added six tackles. De'Shayvion Mcrath (1) and Silver (.5) added sacks for the Storm, Jaaire Steven recovered two fumbles, and Kyle Myers picked off Summers once.

Omaha returns home to Liberty First Credit Union Arena this Saturday as they host the 56th meeting with the Sioux City Bandits.

OTHER NOTES:

Coaches show Monday from 6-7pm at Goose's Bar and Grill.

Any questions call the Beef office at 402.346.2333.

2026 Omaha Beef Schedule (0-3)







National Arena League Stories from March 29, 2026

SW Kansas Storm Defeat Beef 34-26, Beef Host Bandits Next - Omaha Beef

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