Liberty Beat Omaha, as Beef Fall to 0-2

Published on March 22, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha Beef News Release







Saturday night the Omaha Beef traveled to Salina, Kansas and gave up 19 first quarter points in a 60-22 loss to Salina at Tony's Pizza Event Center. The Liberty's defense end Kyle Jarvis intercepted Beef quarterback Demry Croft twice and returned both for touchdowns and the Liberty's offense scored on all seven drives as they once led 39-7 in the third quarter.

In his first start for the Beef, Croft managed to complete only one out of five passes, resulting in a total of negative one yard, and was taken out of the game after throwing his second interception. Newly signed and who started at running back, Tabyus Taylor, took over and went five for twelve for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor's first touchdown went to Korrell Koehlmoos on a 25-yard strike to put the first Beef points on the scoreboard with 4:01 remaining in the second quarter. Devanaire Conliffe caught the second touchdown from Taylor with 8:03 remaining in the third quarter. Conliffe and Koehlmoos finished the game with 28 yards receiving. Taylor led Omaha on the ground gaining 57 yards on twelve carries and one touchdown and added a two-point conversion. Dequan Dudley, newly signed this week, made one reception, and carried the ball three times, earning a total of 65 all-purpose yards.

JayShawn Washington finished the game with nine tackles, while Chris Perry and Jaylen Perkins finished with seven.

Salina quarterback Evan Lewandowski threw for three touchdowns and ran for another two as the Liberty offense picked up 197 yards of total offense on 42 plays. Lewandowski went 11 for 15 gaining 75 yards and rushed for 49 yards on nine carries. Longtime Liberty running back Tracy Brook added 60 yards on 13 carries. Kavon Samuels and Ed Smith Jr added touchdowns runs for Salina. Travier Field-Jackson was the leading receiver catching four passes for 24 yards and two touchdowns. Darin Hungerford led the defense with nine tackles including a sack. Travis Taylor and Kerry Starks each had three tackles and a sack.

Next Saturday, Omaha will travel to Dodge City, Kansas to take on Southwest Kansas Storm.

OTHER NOTES:

Chase Contreraz went two for two on extra points but missed both field goals attempts. Josue Hernandez connected on six of his nine extra point attempts for Salina.

Coaches show Monday from 6-7pm at Goose's Bar and Grill.

Any questions call the Beef office at 402.346.2333.

2026 Omaha Beef Schedule (0-2)

Salina Omaha

March 14, 6:30pm CT Vs Pueblo Punishers L 31-44 First downs 19 10

March 21, 6:30pm CT @ Salina Liberty L 22-60 Rushing Yds 122 90

March 28, 6pm CT @ Southwest Kansas Pasing Yds 75 43

April 4, 6:30pm CT Vs Sioux City Bandits Total offense 197 133

April 18, 8pm CT @ Colorado Spartans Third Down 6/8 2/7

April 25, 6:30pm CT Vs Dallas Bulls Fourth Down 2/2 1/3

May 2, 6:30pm CT @ Amarillo Warbirds Sacks 3/26 0

May 9, 6:30pm CT Vs Louisiana Rouxgaroux Pts off Turnovers 14 0

May 16, 7:10pm CT @ Sioux City Bandits Penalties 3/24 2/20

May 23, 6:30pm CT Vs Colorado Spartans Time of Possession 33:06 26:54

Beef Season Stats

Beef All-Time records vs. (As of 3/22/25)

Overall record Regular Season Post-Season Home Away

Sioux City Bandits 31-24 26-24 5-0 17-11 14-13

Salina Liberty 10-8 8-8 2-2 6-1 4-7

Colorado Spartans 5-0 4-0 1-0 3-0 2-0

SW Kansas Storm 3-0 2-0 1-0 2-0 1-0

Louisiana Rouxgaroux 2-0 2-0 0-0 1-0 1-0

Amarillo Warbirds 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0

Dallas Bulls 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0

Pueblo Punishers 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-0







National Arena League Stories from March 22, 2026

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