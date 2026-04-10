Omaha Beef Announce Interim Head Coach for 2026 Season

Published on April 10, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha Beef News Release







The Omaha Beef are proud to announce the promotion of Adam Loftis to Interim Head Coach for the 2026 season.

Coach Loftis brings a deep-rooted history with the organization, having played for the Beef from 2011-2013 before returning in 2018 as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator. His leadership, experience, and understanding of the team's championship culture make him a natural fit to step into this role.

Owner Ricky Bertz on the appointment:

"Adam has been a cornerstone of this organization for years. He understands what it means to wear the orange and black, and compete at the highest level. His passion, leadership, and commitment to our organizations standards make him the right person to lead this team going forward. We're excited to see him step into this role and continue building on our winning tradition. ¬Â

Interim Head Coach Adam Loftis on the opportunity:

"It's truly an honor to step into the role of head coach for the Omaha Beef. This organization means a lot to me, and I take great pride in the level of excellence that's been built here. Our focus remains the same-competing every week, representing our community, and chasing championships. I'm ready to lead this group and continue the legacy. ¬Â

Additional changes to coach staff and football operations will be announced in the coming days. The Beef hit the road for their next matchup on Saturday, April 18th against the Colorado Spartans.

Fans can catch all the action at the official away game watch party:

Hurrdat Sports Bar & Grill on the 18th with kickoff time at 8:00pm







National Arena League Stories from April 10, 2026

Omaha Beef Announce Interim Head Coach for 2026 Season - Omaha Beef

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