Beef Return to Kansas to Take on Storm

Published on March 27, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha Beef News Release







The Beef make a return trip to Kansas as Omaha takes on the Southwest Kansas Storm for a 6pm kickoff at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City. The 0-2 Beef look to get back to their winning ways as they take on the 1-0 Storm. Last Saturday, the Salina Liberty scored the first 19 points of the game on their way to a 60-22 home win. The Storm, who had a bye last week, are looking for their second win as they defeated the Louisiana Rouxgaroux 24-18 on March 14th.

Omaha is looking for answers to their quarterback position as last week running back Tabyus Taylor finished the game for the Beef. Tyler Lauenstein and Demry Croft have gone 10 for 28 with four interceptions and one touchdown and 51 yards passing. Taylor finished last week completing 5 of his 12 passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns. This week the Beef signed James Summers, an East Carolina graduate and 2017 practice squad player for the Arizona Cardinals, to play quarterback. Last season Summers played a total of five games with the NAL's Carolina Cobras (3) and Wheeling Miners (2). He carried the ball 79 times for 345 yards and 10 touchdowns and went 34 for 58 passing for a total of 312 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Taylor, released earlier this week, led the Beef in rushing with 57 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown. Korrell Koehlmoos, the leading receiver, has caught six passes for 57 yards and one touchdown.

Defensive back Jaylen Peerkins leads the team with 16 tackles. Chris Perry has 11 tackles. On the season the Beef only have one sack (Rudy Ngougni) but have eight tackles for loss. Perkins and Terrance Jackson have the only interceptions, and the team has a minus two turnover margin.

The Storm quarterback Matt Struck went 6 of 10 passing against the Rouxgaroux with two touchdowns and one interception while picking another 27 yards on the ground with one touchdown. Demarius Washington caught both touchdown passes for the Storm. Mason Pierce had one catch for 7 yards and carried the ball three times for 20 yards and a touchdown. Southwest Kansas only allowed 29 yards on the ground in their first game as Evan DiMaggio led the Storm with 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Jyaire Stevens and Shaquez Bond picked up eight tackles. Stevens, De'Shayvion Mcrath, and Jamell Winn II each recorded a sack, bringing the team's total to four sacks, which ties them with Colorado for the most in the 2026 season. Jalen Know had three tackles and three interceptions vs Louisiana and has a plus two turnover margin.

OTHER NOTES:

In addition to Summers the Beef signed defensive backs Jonathan Adams, Trey Dudley-Giles, Artevius Smith and WR Brentley Allen returned from injured reserve.

Omaha also placed WR Devanaire Conliffe on the 30-day injured reserve list and released WR Otis Odom, QB Demry Croft, DL Devante Wright and LB Brian Price.

If you cannot travel to Salina with the team, join DJ K DuB Omaha at the official Omaha Beef Watch Party at Hurrdat Sports Bar in La Vista with pregame atmosphere starting at 5:00 PM.

Omaha Beef Coaches Show at Goose's Bar & Grill in downtown Papillion.







National Arena League Stories from March 27, 2026

Beef Return to Kansas to Take on Storm - Omaha Beef

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