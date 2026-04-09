UFL to Locate New Team in Oklahoma City in 2028

Published on April 9, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas, and OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The United Football League (UFL) today announced its plans to launch a new team in Oklahoma City beginning with the 2028 spring football season. As a cornerstone of the league's growth strategy, the yet-to-be named team will bring high-quality professional football and family-friendly entertainment to Oklahoma.

"Oklahoma lives and breathes football, so bringing the UFL to Oklahoma City was an easy decision," said UFL Co-Owner Mike Repole. "This is a state that shows up, cares deeply, and truly understands the game. From college powerhouses to Friday night lights, football runs deep here. We're committed to building a franchise in OKC that the entire state can rally behind."

Central to the UFL's launch strategy will be the team's home field: the MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium. Currently under development in downtown Oklahoma City, the venue is scheduled to open in early 2028 with a capacity of just over 10,000, offering UFL fans a modern football experience in the heart of the city's burgeoning sports and entertainment district. The team's name, colors, and branding will be unveiled at a later date with the local OKC community included in the selection process.

"Oklahoma City has long been one of the most glaring vacancies on the professional football map," said UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. "The combination of a new stadium, deep-rooted football culture, and a city that has proven its ability to support major league sports makes this an easy decision. We are thrilled to bring the UFL's brand of high-octane spring football to the passionate fans of Oklahoma."

"Oklahoma City welcomes the UFL to our championship city!" said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. "We love sports and we love football, so we think this should be a great fit. We have always said that the MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium opens up new opportunities for our city, and this is a perfect example. We look forward to the UFL's arrival in 2028!"







United Football League Stories from April 9, 2026

UFL to Locate New Team in Oklahoma City in 2028 - UFL

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