Women's Pro Baseball League Unveils New Teams Set to Debut for Historic Inaugural 2026 Season

Published on October 21, 2025 under Women's Professional Baseball League (WPBL) News Release







BOSTON - Today, the Women's Pro Baseball League (WPBL) is unveiling the League's new teams for their historic inaugural 2026 season. A highly anticipated milestone for players and fans around the world, the League is thrilled to announce that New York, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco will be the WPBL's first four teams. These cities have been selected because of their fan support, market size, media presence and rich baseball histories.

In 2026, the League will feature a regular season, playoffs and all-star competition which will be held at a neutral venue. A training camp will take place prior to the regular season.

"We are so excited to finally announce the WPBL's first four teams - New York, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco," said Justine Siegal, Co-Founder of the WBPL. "Each of these cities are storied sports cities and we can't wait to connect with the fans who live there and baseball fans across the country."

Over 600 players from over ten different countries participated in the League's recently concluded summer tryouts at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The top 100 players from the tryouts advanced to the WPBL's draft taking place next month. Headlining the WPBL's tryouts were global women's baseball superstars Mo'ne Davis and Kelsie Whitmore. In addition, sports icon, All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, and Honorary Chair of the WPBL Advisory Board, Maybelle Blair, threw out the first pitch at the tryouts.

For more information on the WPBL, visit www.womensprobaseballleague.com.







