Bandits Sign Wyers to 1-Year Contract
NLL Buffalo Bandits

Bandits Sign Wyers to 1-Year Contract

Published on October 30, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release


BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed defenseman Cam Wyers to a one-year contract, pending league approval.

Wyers (6'5", 220 lbs., 9/14/1999) will return for his third season in Buffalo after posting nine points (2+7) and a career-high 81 loose-ball recoveries in 16 games in 2024-25 season for the Bandits. The Ottawa, Ontario native has totaled 14 points (2+17) in 34 career games with Buffalo.

Check out the Buffalo Bandits Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



National Lacrosse League Stories from October 30, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central