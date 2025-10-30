Bandits Sign Wyers to 1-Year Contract

Published on October 30, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed defenseman Cam Wyers to a one-year contract, pending league approval.

Wyers (6'5", 220 lbs., 9/14/1999) will return for his third season in Buffalo after posting nine points (2+7) and a career-high 81 loose-ball recoveries in 16 games in 2024-25 season for the Bandits. The Ottawa, Ontario native has totaled 14 points (2+17) in 34 career games with Buffalo.







