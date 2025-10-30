Thunderbirds, Max Wilson Agree to One-Year Extension
Published on October 29, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds News Release
HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed defender Max Wilson to a one-year contract extension.
"Halifax is home. I'm determined to have an impactful season with this Thunderbirds family. I'm excited for Year Four!" Wilson said.
Wilson, 26, just finished his third NLL campaign, all of which have been spent as a member of the Thunderbirds. The organization selected him in the first round (12th overall) of the 2021 NLL Draft.
This past season, Wilson appeared in seven games for Halifax, registering a pair of assists, eight loose balls, and six caused turnovers.
In 32 career games, the Victoria, British Columbia native has a goal and five points, 50 loose balls and 13 caused turnovers.
