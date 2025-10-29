Knighthawks Re-Sign Brad McCulley to Two-Year Deal

Published on October 29, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

(Rochester, NY)... Rochester Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey announced today that the team has re-signed lefty forward Brad McCulley to a two-year deal, pending league approval.

The Victoria, BC, native was acquired by the Knighthawks from the Vancouver Warriors in March. A National Lacrosse League Cup champion, he was originally selected ninth overall by the Buffalo Bandits in the 2020 NLL Entry Draft.

In his NLL career, McCulley has played in 42 games, notching 23 goals, 39 assists, and 71 loose ball recoveries. In the 2023 Playoffs, he appeared in six games for the Bandits, posting three goals and three assists en route to a championship.

This summer, McCulley played under Knighthawks head coach Mike Hasen with the second-place Peterborough Lakers (Major Series Lacrosse). With the Lakers, he collected 22 goals and 25 assists for 47 points and added five goals and eight assists in nine playoff games.

"He is a physical presence," said Hasen. "He sets hard inside picks and uses his size well. He can also finish when the opportunity comes."

Before turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward played three seasons at the collegiate level at Robert Morris University, where he finished sixth on the team in goals in each of his final two seasons and was a four-time NEC Academic Honor Roll recipient (2017-2020). He was a college teammate of Knighthawks forward Ryan Smith.

McCulley was also a member of the Western Lacrosse Association's (WLA) Victoria Shamrocks from 2022 to 2024, amassing 38 points (25+13) in 23 games. He made his WLA debut in 2019 for the Langley Thunder, leading the team in scoring with 37 points while recording 20 goals in 18 games as a rookie.

In 2016, McCulley earned Rookie of the Year honors for both the Victoria Junior Shamrocks and the British Columbia Junior "A" Lacrosse League. The year prior, he was named the Provincial Tournament MVP and team MVP while leading Victoria to a 2015 Provincial Championship.

Rochester begins the 2025-26 NLL season on Sunday, Dec. 14, with a 6:00 p.m. matchup against the San Diego Seals. The Knighthawks then return home to Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, when they host the Philadelphia Wings at 7 p.m.







