Vancouver Warriors Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

Published on October 29, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, BC - The time has come, Warriors fans! Single game tickets for the upcoming 2025.26 season are on sale NOW! The Warriors are looking to build off a strong 2024.25 campaign that saw them qualify for the NLL Playoffs for the first in team history and advance to the NLL Semi-Finals! Fans can purchase their tickets online HERE!

The team has made a number of key additions during the offseason, signing former 100-point players Curtis Dickson and Jesse King, and top defencemen Reece Callies and Shane Simpson. The team has also re-signed franchise goaltender Christian Del Bianco, star forward Keegan Bal, two-time Defensive Player of the Year Ryan Dilks, among others. With a stacked lineup and unfinished business, the Warriors are poised to build on last season's success.

The Warriors will play nine home games at Rogers Arena in 2025.26, including three all-Canadian matchups and a rematch against the Buffalo Bandits.

Tickets are on sale, starting at just $29 in the bowl and $31 in the Party Zones. Be sure to secure your seats for one of the hottest tickets in town!

More information on Warriors tickets, including single game, Season Ticket Memberships, group tickets, suites, and more can be found at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com.

2025.26 Home Matchups

Saturday, November 29 vs Colorado Mammoth at 7:00pm PT

Saturday, December 13 vs Las Vegas Desert Dogs at 7:00pm PT

Friday, January 16 vs San Diego Seals at 7:00pm PT

Saturday, February 7 vs Rochester Knighthawks at 7:00pm PT

Friday, February 20 vs Buffalo Bandits at 7:00pm PT

Friday, March 6 vs Toronto Rock at 7:00pm PT

Friday, March 20 vs Ottawa Black Bears at 7:00pm PT

Friday, April 10 vs Halifax Thunderbirds at 7:00pm PT

Saturday, April 18 vs Philadelphia Wings at 7:00pm PT







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.