Black Bears Re-Sign Jones, McKay; Add Carlson

The Ottawa Black Bears have re-signed Callum Jones to a three-year contract extension. A right-shot defenceman, Jones was drafted 3rd overall in the 2023 NLL Draft.

Jones has scored four goals and 10 assists through 26 games over his first two seasons in the NLL, while collecting 158 loose balls and blocking 18 shots.

A native of Burlington, Jones played for Black Bears head coach and general manager Dan MacRae with the Jr. A Burlington Chiefs (now the Blaze) of the OJLL.

The gritty defender attended Norwich University, where he was a double-sport athlete and also played for the hockey team.

Jones is part of a strong contingent of Burlington products on the Black Bears, which also includes Matt Marinier and Kevin Brownell.

Black Bears re-sign Kieran McKay; add Tyler Carlson

Earlier this week, the Black Bears also re-signed Kieran McKay and signed Tyler Carlson.

McKay, a 6-foot-4 defenceman, to a one-year contact. McKay has played 12 games over three seasons in the NLL, including one last season with the Black Bears after being signed in March. A member of the Cree nation and a native of Richmond, B.C., McKay played CUFLA for the McGill Redbirds and graduated in 2021.

Carlson, a 37-year-old goalie. has won four NLL championships. Over 195 games, he holds an 11.65 goals-against average and .752 save percentage. Carlson last played in 2024, appearing in 7 games for the Colorado Mammoth.

