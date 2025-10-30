Thunderbirds Ink Knox to One-Year Extension
Published on October 29, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds News Release
HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed forward Jason Knox to a one-year contract extension.
"I'm beyond excited to get back to work with the guys. I know all of us feel that we have unfinished business from last year, and I'm certainly excited for another year wearing the purple and orange. Can't wait to get back to The Nest!" Knox said.
Knox, 25, has played two years in the National Lacrosse League, having spent his first year with Halifax in 2024-25. The organization acquired Knox through the 2024 Dispersal Draft. The forward was originally selected in the first round (fifth overall) by the Panther City Lacrosse Club in the 2022 NLL Draft.
With the Thunderbirds last season, Knox appeared in 16 games, registering 12 goals and 39 points over that span.
In 33 career games, the Huntsville, Ontario product has 33 goals and 54 assists for 89 points.
