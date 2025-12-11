Ryan Dilks Sets the Standard as Warriors Defence Plays to Its Identity

Published on December 11, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ryan Dilks has come into this season and has hit the ground running.

In the first game of the year, the veteran defender picked up right where he left off last season, picking up four loose balls, three caused turnovers, and one block in a gritty matchup against the Colorado Mammoth.

Warriors' Head Coach and GM Curt Malawsky says Dilks' leadership is a steady, consistent presence. He's composed, disciplined, and mentally tough as the 14-year NLL veteran is frequently getting the toughest matchups.

"You know what you're going to get from Dilksy every night. It's going to be an exceptional effort, timely plays, phenomenal compete, great composure, and leadership on the bench," Malawsky said.

"It's almost like an extra coach there, just calming everybody down, understanding key situations, and when to help them elevate their game, and to snap everybody to task at times. It's why he's a big part of our leadership group and why year after year we want him in a Warriors jersey."

Dilks continues to excel at an elite level, and his commitment to the game shows year-round. The firefighter-by-day ensures he stays in shape during the offseason, crediting his coworkers at the firehall for pushing him every shift to maintain peak fitness.

"To be able to play at that elite level, there's a lot of commitment and sacrifice that goes into it. When you see a guy like that, and not only committed to it, but perform at such a high level, it just separates him from the rest, really," Malawsky said.

Preparation has always been a defining part of Dilks' success, and he's found over time that a consistent gameday routine - down to what he eats the night before - helps get him into lockdown-defender mode.

"The night before game I'm a big chicken parmesan guy, and then in the mornings, I like to have a purple G2 Gatorade," Dilks said.

Once he arrives at the rink, he locks into his process: taping his stick, foam rolling, and stretching. As he's going through the motions, he's mentally going through his matchups, recalling film he's watched throughout the week, and going over the scouting report.

Just like Dilks, the defence picked up where it left off last season and anchored the team. Vancouver held Colorado to 10 goals, and their penalty kill kept the game close, going five-for-seven (71%).

"That's a big part of our preparation, and that's hats off to the goalie, the eight guys on the short man, and Robbie Williams having them prepared for the other team's power play," Malawsky said.

Dilks and Malawsky were pleased with the way the penalty kill performed, but they both agree that 14 minutes shorthanded is too much over the course of a game.

Vancouver weathered a five-goal Colorado run in the third quarter and responded by sticking to its system and playing a hard-nosed game. Dilks says that during runs like that, staying calm and focusing on one stop at a time is essential.

"I thought Christian Del Bianco made some good saves for us to keep us in it. I thought Matt Beers played great, and we just never really gave up," Dilks said. "We just had a bad five or six-minute stretch there. Other than that, I really liked how we kind of kept them to the outside and let Christian see as many shots as he could."

As the team prepares for Vegas this week, the defence is looking to build on its strong opening performance. The Warriors collected 58 loose balls and forced 13 turnovers in the season opener, and Dilks says continued improvement comes down to the details of the game.

"Winning more 50-50 battles, more loose balls, and we've got to get the offence the ball more," Dilks said.

"We played a lot of defence in that first half, and the offence needs to get more touches and more time together, and more five-on-five sets. It's a possession game in the NLL, and then if we can get the ball more to our offence, and we have a better chance of having success and them getting some momentum together early."

Dilks' steady presence not only drives the Warriors defensively but also sets a standard for the entire group as they look to build early in the season.

Building on the defence's disciplined structure and commitment to detail is a formula that should only strengthen as the season progresses.







