JoJo War Drummer, Colorado Mammoth Set to Honor Creator's Game on Native American Heritage Night

Published on December 30, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The game of lacrosse, known better as the "Creator's Game," has influenced North American sport circles for nearly 1,000 years now, with the origins of the game dating back to the 1100s as Indigenous communities participated in the name of spiritual healing and cultural unity.

The game and physical acts themselves were and will always be of importance - But it's what the competition represents and honors which continues to shine brightest.

One of the main reasons Joseph Mares remains dedicated to his craft, which plays quite the role in energizing and recognizing today's athletes while honoring those who have played before them.

Of course, Mares is better known as JoJo War Drummer these days since spending more than two decades magnifying an honorable sentiment to lacrosse fans and players alike via the sounds and vibrations of his war drum throughout the greater Denver area.

Approaching 22 years of drumming for lacrosse games - In an essence to energize the players, fans, coaches, referees and staff throughout Ball Arena, Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium and at any given youth or amateur competition who will have him - He personifies the beat of the game.

"At first, I was just drumming for random lacrosse games, for both teams: The coaches, parents, players and even the officials," Mares said.

"That's possible from a non-traditional mix of drumming, which allows me to vibe with the players and drum what's needed. Giving energy to players, taking energy away from opponents. Giving players, fans and coaches as much energy as possible - every little burst of energy can help. It's an extra heartbeat for these warriors who are going out there and battling."

Mares started drumming in general when he was seven or eight, with his interest stemming back to days when his parents would take his family to pow-wows, which instantly attracted him to drumming. As he grew older, he progressed from hand drums to a drum kit but continued to practice both, as he appreciated the culturalism.

Of course, now that the artist is in his 50s, he's picked up a few things along the way to ensure his gameday presence is as effective and efficient as possible.

That wasn't always the goal, having grown up involved in various heavy metal and thrash drumming circles, admitting to ties with well-known groups like Metallica, Seven Dust, Disturbed, Slayer, System of a Down amongst them.

That's actually where he got the nickname "JoJo", back in the 90s, immersed in advancing the metal/hard rock/new metal scene.

And while his drumming roots go back decades, so does his passion for the Creator's Game.

Having attended the Olympics in Los Angeles back in 1984, he recalled seeing some guys playing some sort of stick game in the parking lot, one he felt connected to instantly, just like the drum circles he'd witnesses.

Once he realized the sport involved a native background, he wanted to learn more, but the fastest game on two feet hadn't quite made a lasting impact in California quite yet.

Fast forward nine years to 1993, Mares and his family moved back to Denver, where he was originally born. Seeing the sport being played at a park, he began to ask questions and educate himself more and more about the game and its meaning.

And, well, the rest is history. Literally!

"We wouldn't have lacrosse if it wasn't for the Indigenous roots of the game - What KSE and the Mammoth are doing, bringing me in and showing another aspect of the sport's history is really a beautiful thing, that lacrosse is being honored," he shared.

"It's very important to remember where the game came from. It's unlike any other game or sport that we celebrate - Those other sports are fun, but which of them have this type of touch for a sport that people watch? There's a lot more meaning than what we're physically seeing on the turf. Both adults and youth, they need a reminder each and every time the game is being played."

Naturally, Mares appreciates the traditional, outdoor version of the game.

But what really gets him going is witnessing the fast-paced game of box lacrosse up close and personally.

"It shows appreciation and honors the game in small and big ways at the same time. Sometimes people ask me why I bring the drum, why I'm involved, why the drum and beat are important, and those all provide opportunities to share more about the game and its cultural significance."

"My favorite part is when the players play hard and give everything they've got and then watching the fans really get into it. It may sound weird, but it's just as receptive as when the away fans are booing, creating a battle in the stands, not just on the floor."

Mares spent his first season with the Mammoth during the 2024-25 National Lacrosse League (NLL) campaign, making his official debut during the team's Native American Heritage Night, Dec. 29, 2024.

And after helping to welcome a packed LOUD HOUSE crowd during the team's Home Opener last weekend, he's set to play his role again during Saturday's showdown against the Rochester Knighthawks as the organization hosts its second Native American Heritage Night January 3.

Fans aren't shy to share their appreciation for JoJo's talents and the energy he brings, which goes a long way for the artist who used to take the stage for just that reason.

However, each and every time he steps foot in Ball Arena, it's for anybody but himself.

"Even when a team loses, the drumbeat will still go on," Mares said.

"Even when the other team has a good play or a goal, you gotta' bounce back faster than that. Always moving forward."

Sure, he's a Mammoth fan. But his ties to the game run much deeper than that, especially these days, as his son, Glenn Tewaraton, aka "GT" is making his way up the ranks in both the box and outdoor sectors.

In fact, Mares and his son recently enjoyed a game in Henderson, Nevada between the NLL's Las Vegas Desert Dogs and Oshawa FireWolves while travelling for one of GT's most recent box tournaments, showcasing the family's love for the game, not just Colorado-based contingents.

Mares' overall message?

Being heard and turning people on to the game - It's about more than the drum to Mares. It's about the reason he's doing it. The same reason 10,000+ fans pack the LOUD HOUSE nine times every winter.

To honor the Creator's Game.







National Lacrosse League Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.