Thunderbirds Lose to FireWolves

Published on January 10, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

OSHAWA, ON -- The Halifax Thunderbirds fell to the Oshawa FireWolves in the second half of their weekend back-to-back, losing 16-9 at Tribute Communities Centre on Saturday night.

The Thunderbirds got out to an early lead with a Randy Staats marker on the power play, but Oshawa finished the quarter with five straight goals. Ethan Walker and Patrick Kaschalk scored to put the FireWolves into the lead, and then Tye Kurtz scored three straight to make it 5-1 after the opening frame.

Oshawa continued to push in the second quarter, outscoring Halifax 6-1. Jackson Nishimura, Alex Simmons, Taggart Clark, and Ethan Walker added on, while Kurtz scored another two. Clarke Petterson got the lone Thunderbirds goal in the frame, but it was 11-2 Oshawa at the half.

Simmons and Clark made it an 11-goal lead for the hosts coming out of the break, and despite goals from Dawson Theede, Petterson, and Christian Watts, Kurtz completed the sock trick to make it 14-5 FireWolves after three.

Kurtz opened the fourth with his seventh of the game. Halifax got three back on the power play -- two from Staats and another from Theede. Walker and Terefenko traded markers to end the game, as Oshawa walked away with a 16-9 victory.

The Thunderbirds sit at 3-3 on the year after splitting their doubleheader weekend. They return home next weekend for an important matchup with the Colorado Mammoth on Jan 16. Opening face-off is set for 7:00 p.m. AT.







