Vancouver Warriors to Celebrate Women in Sports Night, Presented by Lululemon, on March 6

Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Warriors are excited to host the team's first-ever Women in Sports Night, presented by lululemon, on Friday, March 6, when the team takes on the Toronto Rock at Rogers Arena. This night provides the opportunity to celebrate the next generation of female sports leaders and recognize the trailblazers that have come before them.

Vancouver is coming off a weekend sweep of the Las Vegas Desert Dogs and San Diego Seals, bringing their record to 9-3 on the season. Keegan Bal and Curtis Dickson are leading the team offensively, with Bal sitting second in league scoring with 82 points (28-54-82) and Dickson leading the NLL in goals (32). Christian Del Bianco has also stood tall in the crease, posting the second-best save percentage (81.9%) and the third-best goals-against average (9.09) amongst starting goaltenders. With the team on a hot streak, its time to gear up and get loud Warriors fans, for an exciting night on and off the turf!

In celebration of the Warriors inaugural Women in Sports Night, the Vancouver Warriors and Vancouver Canucks are excited to present a special Panel and Networking event featuring athletes, coaches, and staff form Lacrosse Canada, Vancouver Goldeneyes, Vancouver Rise FC, and Canucks Sports & Entertainment.

The Panel Bundle includes:

1 ticket to the Vancouver Canucks Women's Empowerment game vs the Carolina Hurricanes on March 4 at 7pm

1 ticket to the Vancouver Warriors Women in Sports game vs the Toronto Rock on March 6 at 7pm

1 Canucks branded notebook

Access to the Women in Sports Panel on March 6

The event will run from 4:45-6:30pm inside Rogers Arena

50-minute Q&A Panel with women from Lacrosse Canada, Vancouver Goldeneyes, Vancouver Rise FC, and Canucks

30-minute mix and mingle with other attendees and panelists

Offers for this special event start at $89 and can be purchased HERE!

Game Day Activities

Arrive early! The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a Warriors-themed Marvel comic book!

Jam out with live music all night long from Destineak!

Check out the BC Lacrosse Association at the Community Corner at Section 111, and Vancouver Rise FC at Section 101, where fans will get the opportunity to see the Diana B. Matheson Cup!

Stick around after the game for a post-game autograph session with your favourite Warriors players down on the turf!

More information on Warriors tickets, including single-game, group tickets, suites, and more can be found HERE!

2025.26 Home Matchups and Theme Nights

Women in Sports Night, presented by lululemon - Friday, March 6 vs Toronto Rock

St. Paddy's Night, presented by Uber Eats - Friday, March 20 vs Ottawa Black Bears

Rodeo Night, presented by Langara - Friday, April 10 vs Halifax Thunderbirds

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by The Rec Room - Saturday, April 18 vs Philadelphia Wings







