Black Bears Acquire Phil Caputo from Philadelphia

Published on March 9, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release









Phil Caputo with the Philadelphia Wings

(Ottawa Black Bears) Phil Caputo with the Philadelphia Wings(Ottawa Black Bears)

OTTAWA - On Monday afternoon, The Ottawa Black Bears re-acquired forward Phil Caputo from the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for forward Travis Longboat and a 2026 third-round draft pick. The trade comes just hours before the 2026 NLL trade deadline.

Caputo, a 32-year-old forward, has recorded four straight seasons with 20 or more goals. This will technically be the Brampton, Ont. native's second stint in the nation's capital - he was selected seventh overall by the Black Bears in September 2024's Panther City Lacrosse Club's dispersal draft.

Two days later, Caputo and Liam Patten - also selected in the dispersal draft - were traded to the Wings alongside a 2027 first-round pick in exchange for current starting goaltender Zach Higgins.

Caputo was an assistant captain with Panther City and recorded 80 goals over three seasons, which stood as the third-most in franchise history. He also helped the team to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, scoring three goals in those two games. With the Wings, he scored 32 goals and 52 points in 18 games over a season-and-a-half.

Longboat, a 27-year-old forward, was initially acquired by Ottawa at last year's deadline from Oshawa (then Albany), in a trade that also netted the Black Bears the FireWolves' first-round pick in 2026. He returned from injury in January and had scored one goal and one assist this season at the time of the trade.

The Black Bears are fifth in the NLL with an 8-5 record and just five games remaining in the season.

Images from this story







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.