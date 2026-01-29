Georgia Swarm Signs 6'8 Right-Handed Forward Mike Triolo

Published on January 29, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm have signed forward Mike Triolo to a one-year contract.

Triolo (6'8 ¬Â³, 225 lbs., born June 27, 1991) was most recently released by the Buffalo Bandits on January 27, 2026. A product of Pfeiffer University, he was originally drafted by Buffalo in the third round (27th overall) of the 2015 NLL Entry Draft.

Triolo spent two seasons with the Saskatchewan Rush, appearing in 32 games and recording 66 points while averaging 2.7 loose balls per game. He was traded to Buffalo on October 24, 2025, for a third-round pick in the 2027 NLL Draft. During his brief stint with Buffalo, he appeared in two games, recording two points and four loose balls. Over his 46-game NLL career, he has compiled 99 points (43 goals, 56 assists) and 150 loose-ball recoveries.

"Mike is a veteran in this league who brings a strong presence to our offense," said Head Coach Ed Comeau. "His size and skill allow him to create space and get to the net, and we're excited to see the impact he'll have on our team."

On joining the Swarm, Triolo said, "I'm very lucky and grateful to have this opportunity to join a team with such a large amount of talent and the ability to win. I just want to help anywhere I can." Reflecting on his previous stops, he added, "Playing for those teams really taught me how to battle through tough situations and what it truly takes to win in this league. If I can bring any piece of that here, I think it'll be great."

Triolo will join the Swarm's right-side offensive weapons alongside Lyle Thompson and Kaleb Benedict, adding depth and experience to Georgia's attack this season.

And when asked about sharing a locker room with two other Mikes, Triolo joked, "That is quite a few of us. I've been Tree (Tri) my whole life and don't see that changing. I'm not much different than anyone else 'cause it's just a play on my name, but it does help I'm tall to go with it."







