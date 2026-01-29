Composure and Adjustments Key as Warriors Take on Knighthawks in Home-And-Home Series

Published on January 29, 2026

Over the next two weeks, the Vancouver Warriors will be playing a chess match against the Rochester Knighthawks. It will be a measuring stick of their progress and how they fair against one of the top teams in the league.

A home-and-home series is set with the Knighthawks, the National Lacrosse League's highest-scoring team at 13.50 goals per game. Meanwhile, The Warriors counter with the league's third-best goals-against average, allowing just nine per contest.

Warriors' Head Coach and GM Curt Malawsky and forward Keegan Bal both agree that the best way to tackle a home-and-home series is to focus on the first game and make adjustments throughout the series.

Bal is excited about the matchup and is always measured in his approach, sharing that while the next handful of games each carries significance, it's important to play where their feet are and not get ahead of themselves.

"I think it's going to be a really good test for us," Bal said. "They're obviously a very explosive team. We know that their offence is one of - if not the best - in league right now. They're firing on cylinders, so I think for us, it's just a huge test to see where we stack up."

Vancouver beat Rochester in the first round of playoffs last season, but both teams have a slightly different look this time around. The Warriors have Jesse King, Curtis Dickson, Ryan Sheridan, Reece Callies, and Shane Simpson, and the Knighthawks added Zed Williams in free agency.

Vancouver is entering a stretch that will see them play three top-tier teams in four weeks.

"We just have to take it game by game and not think too much about the fact that we play them the following weekend," Bal said.

For the forward group, Bal felt they had a much better start against the Black Bears last weekend and wants to see them continue to play aggressive, fast, and get to the net and dictate the defence.

The familiarity of a home-and-home can tempt teams to either simplify the game or press for an edge in the second meeting. Vancouver' approach is to play the game and adjust where necessary while keeping their identity.

"When you play a two-game series, you're really familiar; you've got to make sure that you're changing things up," Malawsky said. "If you get predictable, then obviously that can be the difference of a one or two-goal game. So, I think the game within the game is going to be very important when you play a home-and-home series."

In his game-planning prep, Malawsky sees no holes in Rochester's game. Beyond its league-leading offence, the Knighthawks boast a physical defence that isn't forgiving with time and space, along with an elite and athletic goaltender. Malawsky says the Warriors are going to have to play disciplined by staying out of the penalty box, win special teams battles, and execute on offence.

"I always go back to composure, possession, mental discipline, and mental fortitude are some of the keys that make our team successful," Malawsky said. "Obviously we've got to get volume on the net, we need to get over 50 shots a game. Our offence five-on-five got better, but I still think there's areas we can improve on. I think to a man and each guy would say the same thing, but we're trending in the right direction, and this is a big test for our team."

The "next play" mentality is key for the Warriors to kick off the home-and-home series against Rochester. The group aims to control what they can and focus on one shift at a time.







