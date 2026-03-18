FireWolves Showing a Spark with Back-To-Back Wins

Published on March 18, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release







OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves returned to the Tribute Communities Centre this past weekend riding a high from their win in Philadelphia and followed it up with a season sweep of the Wings with another win in Oshawa on Friday, March 13 as they continue to make a late push for the playoffs.

The FireWolves late-season push started in Ottawa where the team put together an amazing effort, but ultimately fell in overtime. The FireWolves were able to quickly brush it off as they headed to Philadelphia to take on the Wings where they found a full 60-minutes skating by with a much needed 13-12 win.

"We needed that kind of win to get back on a good side of things and kind of reset after our bye-week. So yeah it's good to get back in the win column and build some confidence," Kyle Rubisch said, adding, "We're not eliminated from the playoffs until the stats say it mathematically. So, we're going to just keep working hard towards that."

The FireWolves brought that momentum back to the Den where they continued those efforts running away with a 11-6 win in front of the home crowd. The offence and defensive group are finding the chemistry they need to make a late-season run and rack up some wins.

The game also saw the return of a legend as the FireWolves welcomed Ryan Benesch back to the lineup after signing him last week (Benesch played for the FireWolves during the 2021-2022 season). He wasted no time slotting back into the FireWolves offence moving to fourth overall in NLL all-time scoring in style, now with 1388 career points. Head Coach Glenn Clark remarked that "He's been a special player for a long time," adding that, "you saw those goals just his composure and the way he's so calm around the ball."

That was exactly what Clark was looking for as the FireWolves continue to navigate the developmental curve of a young team. Bringing in this veteran leadership and presence is going to help the FireWolves now and in the future. Being a legend of the game "He (Benesch) knows the ins and outs of the game," Rubisch said, "I think our young guys can learn a lot from him, especially on the offensive side of the ball. So he brings a wealth of knowledge and I'm excited to have him here."

With new roster addition the FireWolves have put themselves back in the playoff race with a string of wins. With Clark adding, "Nobody's put a stick in us yet, so we're going to keep playing and trying to see what we can do and make whatever noise we can make down the stretch and see where it takes us."

The FireWolves will look to keep this momentum rolling as they return to the Tribute Communities Centre on Saturday, March 28th for Marvel Super Hero night as they take on the Rochester Knighthawks at 7:00 PM. Come dressed up as your favorite superhero for a fun night full of superhero magic! Fans can purchase their tickets.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 18, 2026

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