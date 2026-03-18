Dad Strength: The Ultimate Super Power for Withers

Published on March 18, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







Previously featured in our March 7th edition of Inside the Nest

For most of his career, Jake Withers has established himself as playing with an edge. He has a reputation for being a relentless competitor, whether it's at the face-off dot or being matched up against one of their opponents' top offensive players. He's a well-respected leader amongst the Thunderbirds, but the way he carries himself now has a slightly different tone than in years past.

On March 14th, 2023, Jake and his wife, Claire, welcomed their firstborn, Charlotte (Charlie), into the world. A year and three months later, on June 26th, 2024, they had their second child, Wesley. Since then, Withers has used his newfound dad-strength in all aspects of his life.

"Since having them in our lives, it's really changed my perspective on things," Withers said. "We play this game because we love it, and because we are competitive, which often boils down to numbers and statistics, but our young kids don't care if we win by ten or lose by ten. It's about making them proud by playing the game the right way, and that's what I've been trying to do."

There's been no shortage of success for Withers throughout his career. He was named the league's Transition Player of the Year in 2024, was the NLL's Rookie of the Year back in 2018, and he's the third player in league history to surpass 2,200 face-off wins in his career. Despite all of that, one of his proudest moments has been having his little ones at his games.

"It's really hard to put into words," Withers said. "Having them waiting by the locker room after a game in their little jerseys, running to give a hug to dad, is everything. They're too young to really understand what's going on out on the floor, so to just see them excited really helps keep me grounded."

This season has been challenging by the Thunderbirds' standards. This is a team that has made the playoffs every year since moving here in 2019. These are some of the best in the business, and they expect the best out of themselves week in and week out. For Withers, it's going to that idea of shifting the perspective.

"We know it's not where we want to be," Withers said. "But being able to go home to my wife and kids who support me no matter what is really important. They're there through the wins and losses, the thick and thin, good and bad parts of a season. It allows me to not shell up as much as I used to in the past and push myself to know a new week is coming with a new opportunity."

The ability to reset during challenging times is a skill that's tough to manage, but Withers has found that other activities have helped with that as well. One being the fact that Charlie (Charlotte) has started "Try Lacosse" in Peterborough.

She's participated in two co-ed sessions and then a few sessions with all girls. Try Lacrosse is an initiative that the Ontario Lacrosse Association has implemented to introduce the sport to young players in a fun and accessible environment.

"I'll be honest, there isn't much skill development at that age," Withers said. "However, it's first of all adorable, but secondly, really cool to see her with her own gloves, helmet, and stick playing around. She's had a blast at all of the sessions."

There is no shortage of talented lacrosse minds when it comes to Peterborough. The senior women's and men's teams help run these sessions, but Withers has joked with his wife, Claire, that he wants to just enjoy being a fan and spectator when it comes to Charlie and her lacrosse.

"I'll tell you straight that even at her young age, I have a hard time taking my coaching hat off," Withers said. "But I really want to sit back and let the coaches do their thing while enjoying it all as a dad. I think looking long term, if one of her teams ever did need a coach, I'd definitely step in, but I'd just like to be the dad in the corner watching."

In many ways, that mindset mirrors Withers' in his own career. The competitiveness and fire are still there and will never go away. It's all just balanced by perspective, shaped by his family, patience and purpose. Dad's strength hasn't changed who he is as a player; it's sharpened it.

As he continues to lead the Thundertbirds through the highs and lows, it's clear that the most important role he carries isn't measured in wins, face-offs or minutes, but in the moments waiting for him after the game.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.