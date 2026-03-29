What to Watch for vs. Philadelphia Wings

Published on March 29, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







PHILADELPHIA, PA - The Toronto Rock (9-5) are on the road this afternoon to face the last-place Philadelphia Wings (3-12) at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The Rock have won three in a row while the Wings have lost three in a row including an 8-6 loss on Friday night at home to Halifax.

Fans can watch the game vs. Philadelphia at 1:00pm ET on NLL+ for FREE! Alternatively, tune in on TSN's digital platform TSN+ via TSN.ca and the TSN App as well as ESPN+. To stream the game on TSN+ or ESPN+, a paid subscription is required.

Here's what to watch for in Sunday's matchup.

With Challen Rogers' 7 assist performance in last weekend's win over Saskatchewan, he's now reached career highs in goals (24), assists (32) and points (56) through only 14 games. His red-hot offensive play, his leadership, the clutch factor of some of his recent goal scoring have all without a doubt given merit to Rogers being considered a candidate for NLL MVP.

When the Rock outshoot an opponent they are .500 at 4-4, however when they are outshot by an opponent, they are 5-1. Quality over quantity? Maybe, but either way it's an interesting trend and worth following.

With Rochester winning last night against Oshawa, the Rock cannot officially clinch a playoff spot with a win today. However, since the NLL adopted unified standings in 2024, a team winning 10+ regular season games has finished no worse than 6th in the standings and qualified for the playoffs. A win today and you can almost certainly count on a return to the postseason for the Rock after a one-year hiatus.

Nick Rose's return has been electric. Since returning from injury, Rosey has been on an absolute heater going 3-0 and beating Vancouver, Halifax, and Saskatchewan. His season stat line now includes a GAA of 10.12 and a save percentage of .801.

INJURY REPORT: TD Ierlan is on the PUP List. Zack Kearney, Kobe Handsor, and Robert Hudson are on the Season Ending Injured Reserve List. Justin Martin (Lower), Dan Craig (Lower), and Phil Mazzuca (Upper) are on the Injured Reserve List.

The Rock will be back at home on Saturday, April 4 against San Diego Sels for their final regular season home game and Fan Appreciation Night at 7pm at Hamilton's TD Coliseum.

A new episode of the Toronto Rock Total Access Podcast dropped earlier in the week, listen as Rock captain Challen Rogers attempts to blindly identify different types of pretzels and there's lots of lacrosse talk too.

There was also a new episode of Rock City Unplugged released on Saturday night, check it out now!

For more information on Toronto Rock tickets, please contact a Toronto Rock account executive by phone at 905-426-4744, by email at tickets@torontorock.com or visit torontorock.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 29, 2026

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