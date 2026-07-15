Mike Accursi Announced as Finalist for the NLL Hall of Fame - Class of 2026

Published on July 15, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The National Lacrosse League has announced that Halifax Thunderbirds Head Coach Mike Accursi has been nominated for the Hall of Fame Class of 2026 for his illustrious playing career.

Accursi was a seventeen-year veteran in the NLL, spending time with the Ontario Raiders, Syracuse Smash, Edmonton Rush, Rochester Knighthawks, and Buffalo Bandits.

The Pelham, Ontario product won four NLL championships, including three with this organization in 2007, 2012 and 2013.

Over his career, Accursi played in 237 regular-season games, collecting 827 points and 995 loose balls.

After announcing his retirement in 2014, Accursi moved into coaching, joining Rochester as an assistant coach before taking over as the Thunderbirds' Head Coach in 2019.

Along with Accursi, five other members of this franchise before (and including) moving to Halifax were nominated for the following positions in the Hall of Fame:

Defence:

Sandy Chapman (Rochester 2007)

Billy Dee Smith (Rochester 2018-2019, Halifax defensive coach 2019-2022)

Offence:

Dan Dawson (Rochester 2013-2018)

Shawn Evans (Rochester 2006-2011, Halifax 2022)

Jordan Hall (Rochester 2011-2012, 2015-2016)

Veterans:

Duane Jacobs (Rochester 1995-2002)







National Lacrosse League Stories from July 15, 2026

Mike Accursi Announced as Finalist for the NLL Hall of Fame - Class of 2026 - Halifax Thunderbirds

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