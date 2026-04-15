Home Playoff Game on the Line: Swarm Host World Fest Night in Crucial Regular Season Ending

Published on April 15, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm will close out the regular season with a pivotal doubleheader weekend against the Rochester Knighthawks.

The Swarm open the weekend at home on Saturday, April 18, at 4:00 PM at Gas South Arena in Duluth. They will then travel to Rochester for a rematch on Sunday, April 19, at 3:00 PM ET.

With a quick turnaround between games, this marks a critical stretch for Georgia as the team pushes for a home playoff game for the first time since 2019. The Swarm must win both matchups this weekend and will need additional league results to fall in their favor. Clinching scenarios include a Buffalo Bandits loss on Saturday night, OR Buffalo Bandits & Toronto Rock, Vancouver Warriors win, OR Buffalo Bandits, Toronto Rock, Philadelphia Wings, & Colorado Mammoth win.

Two of the four home quarterfinal hosting spots remain up for grabs, with multiple teams still battling for position. Currently sitting in sixth place, the Swarm have a path to move into the top four-but their postseason fate will largely depend on their performance this weekend in Duluth and Rochester.

If the Swarm secure a home playoff game, the quarterfinal would take place on Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 PM at Gas South Arena. Fans can claim presale tickets now on Tickermaster for this potential matchup. Should Georgia advance, the semifinal round (best-of-three) could also return to Gas South Arena on May 2 or May 7.

Saturday's home finale will also feature the organization's first-ever World Fest Night, celebrating cultures from around the globe. Fans can enjoy a Jamaican food truck, cricket and lacrosse activations on the lawn, live performances and cultural dances, and a variety of local vendors. The event is designed to bring the community together for a unique and vibrant game-day experience.

For more information on tickets or about the Georgia Swarm, visit https://www.georgiaswarm.com/







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