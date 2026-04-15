Vancouver Warriors Clinch Home Playoff Game in NLL Quarterfinals

Published on April 15, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, BC - It's official! The Vancouver Warriors have clinched home floor advantage in the NLL Quarterfinals for the second consecutive season! The Warriors will host a to-be-determined opponent on Friday, April 24 at 7:00pm PT at Rogers Arena. Don't miss out on the action! Secure your seat today at vancouverwarriors.com/playoffs.

All season long, the fans have been a driving force behind the team's success, fueling every big moment and propelling the Warriors to new heights! The postseason will bring even more energy, intensity, and more unforgettable moments, so bring the passion and be part of the playoff push.

This season, the Warriors have surged to the top of the league, led by NLL points leader Keegan Bal and top netminder Christian Del Bianco. With a 12-5 record, the Warriors sit tied for first place in the NLL with one regular-season game remaining before the playoffs get underway.

The top eight teams in the NLL qualify for the playoffs, with the top four hosting the Quarterfinals. The Quarterfinals are a single-elimination, winner-takes-all showdown for a chance to advance to the next round.

The atmosphere at Rogers Arena has been electric all season long, and we can't wait to take it to the next level in the postseason with the best fans in the NLL! Let's show the rest of the league why Rogers Arena is such a difficult place for visiting teams to play. Get in on the excitement and grab your tickets today HERE!







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 15, 2026

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