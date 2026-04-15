Voting Is Now Open for the Vancouver Warriors 2025.26 Team Awards

Published on April 15, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, BC - Warriors fans, the time has come to decide the winners of the team's 2025.26 Team Awards! Voting is officially open, and we want to hear who you think is most deserving of being named one of this season's winners!

This year, three awards will be decided by you, the fans. This season has been electric, with the team sitting at 12-5 and having clinched a playoff spot and home floor advantage in the Quarterfinals for the second consecutive season! The first playoff game is set for Friday, April 24 at Rogers Arena. Don't miss out on the action and secure your spot today HERE!

Your passion has fueled the team all season long, and now we want to hear who YOU think is most deserving of this season's top marks in the following categories:

Most Valuable Player

Defenceman of the Year

Unsung Hero

Voting for this year's Team Awards closes on Friday, April 17 at 11:59pm PT and can be completed HERE!

In addition to the three voted on by fans, the Warriors will also announce the winners of two additional awards:

Leading Scorer

Teammate of the Year

All winners will be announced throughout the game on Fan Appreciation Night, presented by The Rec Room, on Saturday, April 18, when the team hosts the Philadelphia Wings. Get your tickets to celebrate the team's outstanding performance this season, as they prepare for the NLL playoffs!







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 15, 2026

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