Saturday, April 18 Word Fest Night at Gas South Arena Georgia Swarm Game
Published on April 16, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm News Release
DULUTH, GA - World Fest Night is coming to Gas South Arena on April 18, 2026, bringing a global celebration to game day! Fans are invited to arrive early and experience the first annual World Fest Night, highlighting cultures from around the world through interactive activities, food, and live performances from local cultures.
Starting at 2:00 PM - Lawn Activities
Experience the game of Cricket with the Johns Creek Cricket Association, offering a clinic on the fundamentals and strategies of cricket. Watch the Charros Rodeo demo by the Mexican Consulate of Atlanta and see the Atlanta GAA Hurling Club and the national sport of Ireland all in one place! On the lawn, you'll also find lacrosse nets and interactive activities for fans of all ages to enjoy and play!
Food & Beverage - Grab a bite from our featured food truck, Spence and Taste, offering authentic Jamaican Cuisine before the game.
Live Performances at Gas South Arena with:
Laotian American Society
American Korean Cultural Center
Latinos En La Casa from Lakeside Highschool
Don't miss this exciting pregame experience as WorldFest brings the community together. Arrive early, explore the global cultures tables, and get ready to cheer on the Swarm for the last regular home game of the season before the Swarm postseason kicks off!
For more information on tickets or about the Georgia Swarm, visit https://www.georgiaswarm.com/
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