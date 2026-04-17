Thank You, Fans Vancouver Warriors to Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night on April 18

Published on April 16, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, BC - The Vancouver Warriors clinched home floor advantage last week, and now they're ready to close the regular season out with a bang! The team is set to host Fan Appreciation Night, presented by The Rec Room, on Saturday, April 18 at 7:00pm PT.

The Warriors are now 12-5 on the season, led by Keegan Bal, who tops the NLL with a franchise-record 113 points through 17 games. With playoff seeding on the line, join us for a night full of action-packed lacrosse, as we celebrate YOU, our fans, ahead of the playoffs next week! Get your tickets now at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com.

The night begins with a Party on the Plaza, kicking off at 5:30pm! Look out for music, light-up letters for photo opportunities, sign and bracelet making, face painting, and more!

Fan Appreciation Night Highlights include:

National Anthem Performance - Emma Currie will begin the night with renditions of the Star-Spangled Banner and O Canada.

Jam out all night long - The Rogue Scholars return to Rogers Arena and will be keeping the vibe high all night long!

Halftime dog races - Run Free Flyball Club will be competing on the turf at halftime to see who is the Top Dog!

BYOBucket - Back for a second year, fans can bring their own five-gallon or 20-litre container to fill with popcorn for only $13.99! Please note that no glass or metal containers are allowed.

Jersey off our backs - A special thank you to our season ticket members! Select members will have the opportunity to go down to the turf post-game to meet players and receive a game-worn jersey!

Giveaways all night long - Be on the lookout for giveaways throughout the night, courtesy of Molson, Uber, and Bubly, as well as an exit giveaway from The Rec Room!

Post Game Autographs - Join us on the turf post-game for the chance to get an autograph from your favourite Warriors player!

The Warriors are excited to celebrate this incredible season with the best fans in the NLL! Secure your spot as the Warriors aim to lock in their playoff seeding!

More information on Warriors tickets, including single-game, group tickets, suites, and more, can be found HERE!

Get your tickets to the Quarterfinals on Friday, April 24, at 7:00pm NOW!

2025.26 Home Matchups and Theme Nights:

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by The Rec Room - Saturday, April 18 vs Philadelphia Wings







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 16, 2026

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