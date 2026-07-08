Warriors Roundup: June 2026

Published on July 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







June was another busy month for the Vancouver Warriors, with players making an impact both on and off the floor. From connecting with the community and celebrating important initiatives to dominating in the Western Lacrosse Association and competing in the Premier Lacrosse League, Warriors continued to make their mark throughout the month.

In the Community

The Warriors kicked off June with a visit to the Vancouver Canadians ballpark, connecting with fans and enjoying an afternoon at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The organization also recognized both Pride Month and National Indigenous History Month, celebrating the diversity and cultures that strengthen communities across British Columbia.

Warriors defenceman Owen Grant spent time with Grade 5 and 6 students at Ladner Elementary School, sharing his experiences as a professional athlete, answering questions, and encouraging students both in the classroom and through sport.

In the Box

The WLA season is in full swing, and Warriors players are putting together show-stopping performances across the league.

Forward Marshal King (Victoria Shamrocks) put up 49 points, including 27 goals and 22 assists in June, helping the Shamrocks to a 7-1-0-0 record for the month.

He was a star - literally - in every game: four first-star performances, two games as the second star and two third-star showings.

His highest point totals were both eight-point outings. In the Shamrocks' 15-3 win over the Burnaby Lakers, King had a hat trick and five assists and in a 14-2 win over the New Westminster Salmonbellies, he had two goals and six assists. King has also scored four goals on four occasions in June.

Goaltender Christian Del Bianco (Coquitlam Adanacs) has backstopped the Adanacs to a 3-1-0-1 record in June.

Delbs was a third star of the game in Coquitlam's 12-2 win over the Langley Thunder, where he turned aside 32 of 34 shots he faced, posting a .941 save percentage.

Forward Ryan Sheridan (Nanaimo Timbermen) was a third star with a hat trick in the Timbermen's 5-4 win over the Salmonbellies. Sheridan has scored four goals and tallied three assists in two games he played for Nanaimo last month.

Forward Marcus Klarich (Maple Ridge Burrards) earned three stars in June - a first, second and third star. Klarich notched 29 points, scoring 14 goals, and adding 15 apples. Klarich had two seven-point games, (2G, 5A) in the Burrards' 13-7 win over the Burnaby Lakers and (5G, 2A) in the Burrards' 10-9 OT win over the Adanacs.

The Burrards went 2-3-1-1 in June.

Forward Payton Cormier (Maple Ridge Burrards) was a third star in the Burrards' 9-8 OT loss to the Langley Thunder where Cormier put up six points (3G, 3A). Cormier tallied 10 points throughout the month, (4G, 6A).

On the Field

While many Warriors players are starring in the WLA this summer, others are competing against the best in the world in the PLL, continuing to showcase their talents on the outdoor stage.

Attack Reid Bowering (New York Atlas) scored twice in New York's 16-14 victory over the Maryland Whipsnakes.

Defenceman Owen Grant (Boston Cannons) has recorded an assist, one ground ball and a caused turnover through three games in June.

Coming Up

Later this month the Warriors have camps coming up, offering a five-day Co-Ed Learn to Play camp from July 20-24.

There are also three-day camps which include the Co-Ed Skill Builder and Girls Only camps, both from July 27-29, and a Co-Ed goalie camp from July 20-22. For more information and to register, click here.







National Lacrosse League Stories from July 8, 2026

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