Bandits Sign Robinson to 3-Year Contract

Published on July 23, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed defenseman Dylan Robinson to a three-year contract, pending league approval.

Robinson (6'2", 180 lbs., 7/1/2002) completed his fourth season with Buffalo and recorded 12 points (4+8) and 79 loose-ball recoveries in 16 games during the 2025-26 season. Robinson set new single-season career highs in goals, points and loose-ball recoveries last season.

In four seasons with the Bandits, he has compiled 37 points (11+26) and 250 loose balls in 57 games played. The Pickering, Ontario native was a part of the Bandits' back-to-back-to-back championship wins (2023, 2024 and 2025) and has recorded seven points (2+5) and 58 loose-ball recoveries in 14 career playoff games.







National Lacrosse League Stories from July 23, 2026

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