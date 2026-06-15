Forward Will Malcom Paces Scoring Efforts During First Season as Alternate Captain

Published on June 15, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - Rounding out this season's leadership committee when it comes to rocking a prized letter while setting the tone in the locker room, on the road and every time the Burgundy Boys stepped foot inside the LOUD HOUSE, Mammoth forward Will Malcom looked the part of an alternate captain throughout the year.

Naturally, he's been filling nets and connecting with teammates since returning to the squad ahead of the NLL's 2024-25 campaign. But he visibly, and more importantly, verbally, took another step forward in getting more out of the men surrounding the talented 26-year-old.

It wasn't so long ago that the lanky, small-bodied kid was drafted by the Mammoth.

Originally selected by Colorado during the second round (23rd overall) of the 2019 NLL Entry Draft, he eventually was acquired by Panther City Lacrosse Club, as he, at the time, didn't possess the physical attributes and grind required to flourish in professional box lacrosse.

However, the New Westminster, B.C. native has done just about everything in his power the past two seasons to confirm he's grown as a man and scoring threat alike, which has been rather evident each and every time he dons his burgundy and black threads.

Having recorded the third-most points of his career in a single season (89 points: 36g, 53a) suggests he's far from done evolving. And when we consider his impressive campaign represents his fourth-consecutive season with 35-plus goals to his name while doubling as the lefty's fifth-straight campaign racking up 80-plus points, it's clear Malcom is a shining star.

Ending his sixth professional season ranked No. 15 overall in scoring while tying for the fourteenth-most tallies across the league's most recent slate, he officially paced Mammoth scorers across his 17 regular season appearances before adding a flashy nine points (2g, 7a) during Colorado's Quarterfinals competition against the San Diego Seals.

And for as impactful as he was on the scoring sheet, it was his ability to rally the troops in the O-zone game after game which stuck out. Getting guys like Thomas Vela fired up, while welcoming a star like Andrew Kew into the fold and helping him succeed right out of the gates. Making sure rookie Jameson Bucktooth felt prepared while attempting to fill the shoes of one Eli McLaughlin, who was away from the team this past season developing his professional firefighting career.

Living in market, embracing the community and setting an example for and alongside guys like Braedon Saris, Connor Nock and company - It was clear he was all-in once again.

Kewsy enjoyed several fan-forward celebrations at Ball Arena throughout the season, but it was Malcom's unique take on the scuba diving-inspired celebration that ultimately won over the harts of fans time and time again.

There weren't many players who recorded sock tricks last season, league-wide. Malcom, in front of a hometown audience, needed zero time to get the boys fired up, as he went on to record six goals amongst his eight-point (6g, 2a) outing during Colorado's season-opening victory over the Vancouver Warriors. Not many people around the industry had the Mammoth storming into Rogers Arena and stealing the Week 1 win, but Malcom sure did!

With six separate hat trick feats to his name across the season, he was a regular "Player of the Game" Belt nominee. But as Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward said a few times during postgame celebrations, that's basically what the team and its fans have come to expect from Malcom.

He's a three-ring circus on his own, putting his silky mitts and slick finishes on display. Yet, he was noticeably more invested in his picks, screens and seals this year, which sure seemed to make a difference in creating space and havoc for Kew, Vela and even guys across the set. It may have looked a little awkward when the talent speeded his way to the opposite side of the floor for a different look, but his chaotic approach and ability to ditch one, two, hell - three defenders at a time while navigating his way to the crease almost reminded us of a dominant Zed Williams.

Malcom enters the offseason as a restricted free agent - But it's damn hard to imagine next season's roster without the impactful scorer he is and has remained, so Mammoth fans should be excited to welcome the "Do it all" scorer back to the LOUD HOUSE when fall rolls around.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest news, transactions and beyond!







National Lacrosse League Stories from June 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.