Defenseman Tim Edwards Sports "A" During Impactful Season in Colorado

Published on June 10, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - With up to 294 players on active rosters throughout the National Lacrosse League (NLL) any given weekend, there are a variety of personalities on display.

Or, at least on the floor.

A quieter guy like Tim Edwards, nicknamed "Timmy Secrets" many seasons back, might not showcase the same emotions as say a scrappier Warren Jeffrey or the Energizer Bunny in Conner Cook might put on tape.

(So, yes, it took a while to find a photo of him smiling ON the turf!)

That doesn't mean there isn't a ferocious fire burning inside a guy like Edwards.

If anything, his fire burns a little brighter, as he's letting his work on defensive shifts and - once rookie faceoff specialist Matthew Paolatto got banged up late in the season - back at the faceoff circle, do the talking for him.

Following a lengthy stretch of serving as the team's primary faceoff talent, Edwards primarily focused on playing defense this season while mentoring Paolatto with a few tips and tricks along the way.

Sporting the "A" as one of the team's alternate captains all season long, No. 3 represented one of just eight Mammoth players to suit up for all 18 of the team's regular season matchups. Knowing two of those eight include goaltenders Dillon Ward and Nathan Whittom means he was one of just six field players to draw into each and every contest.

He might assume a quiet grind - But his results remain exclamatory.

He's reliable and knows where he's supposed to be at every moment - all while remaining unafraid to push the pace in transition once in a while, which was evident throughout the team's 2025-26 campaign, as Edwards racked up career-high figures across the board.

Blazing past his former career-best point total of 11 points (0g, 11a), Edwards went on to record 17 points (6g, 11a), six more points than his previous total, which includes new bests in goals (six) and assists (11) just the same.

Rounding out his productive season with 76 loose balls, 10 caused turnovers, six blocked shots and just four penalty minutes, he was easily one of the most efficient, if not explosive, defensive talents on Colorado's roster last season.

Alongside fellow defenseman and Mammoth captain Robert Hope, Edwards is primed to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. But after seeing the 33-year-old excel throughout his eight seasons with Colorado, it would be hard to imagine him suiting up for another team during the NLL's 2026-27 campaign.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest news, transactions and beyond!







National Lacrosse League Stories from June 10, 2026

Defenseman Tim Edwards Sports "A" During Impactful Season in Colorado - Colorado Mammoth

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