Marinier Looking Forward to Rookie Year with Thunderbirds

Published on July 21, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







The buzz around the Halifax Thunderbirds continues to grow. Fresh off another competitive season that saw the team reach the NLL Finals for the first time since relocating to Halifax, the Thunderbirds are continuing to establish themselves as a contender year after year. That depth is only expected to grow with the anticipated arrival of 2025 first-round pick Alex Marinier next season.

After wrapping up his graduate year at The Ohio State University, Marinier put pen to paper, signing a three-year deal with the Thunderbirds. He was then added to the evaluation list, allowing him to spend the final month of the season around the team, attending practices and witnessing the playoff run firsthand.

"It was a super unique position to be in, but it got me even more excited to be a part of this organization," Marinier said. "Being in Halifax and seeing the support from the community was incredible. Watching Cody Jamieson lead this team and seeing how the group handled adversity got me excited to learn from them as well."

Going back to the beginning of Marinier's journey, hockey was initially his main focus growing up. His older brother, Matt Marinier, now a member of the Ottawa Black Bears, was also pursuing hockey, but the two brothers were eager to find something to keep them busy during the offseason.

As it turned out, the Mariniers were neighbours with Callum Jones, who also currently plays for the Black Bears. Jones introduced the brothers to lacrosse, and they never looked back.

"Lacrosse quickly took over my passion for hockey," Marinier said. "I kind of said goodbye to hockey around 16 and went fully into lacrosse, playing box for Burlington and field lacrosse for the Edge program."

From there, Marinier earned the opportunity to continue his career at the collegiate level, spending five years at Ohio State. During his time with the Buckeyes, he recorded 115 points in 55 games, earned Big Ten All-Tournament Team honours in 2025, and was named an Honourable Mention All-American.

While his success in field lacrosse came quickly, it wasn't until his third year of Junior "A" lacrosse that he realized he could pursue box lacrosse at a higher level as well.

"My understanding that I could take the box game further definitely took longer," Marinier said. "I played a lot of defence, but in 2023, we needed a righty on the offensive side, so they slotted me in, and it stuck. We ended up winning the Minto Cup that year, and when I went back to Ohio State, I actually started playing offence there as well."

That season, Marinier also played alongside future Thunderbirds teammate Will MacLeod, as well as current and future NLL players Coltrane Tyson, Braden Saris, and Ty English. Being surrounded by that calibre of talent allowed him to adapt quickly and settle into his role.

Another major influence throughout Marinier's journey has been his brother Matt. Alex watched him develop as a player and saw firsthand what it took to elevate his game to the professional level. Now, next season, the two brothers will have the opportunity to compete against each other in the NLL.

"He's been huge for me," Marinier said. "He really loves the game. He's such a competitor, and that mentality has definitely been instilled in me. He's also helped me a lot in this short span of time, learning how to be a professional. He's constantly checking in and giving me advice."

For many young players, transitioning into professional lacrosse can be a culture shock, but Marinier says that process began during his time with the Buckeyes. The National Lacrosse League has seen several Ohio State alumni successfully make the jump to the professional ranks, including current Thunderbirds players Johnny Pearson, Ryan Terefenko, and Jake Withers.

The culture built by Nick Myers has helped players transition seamlessly into adulthood and professional athletics.

"I could say so many positive things about Coach Myers and the Buckeyes program," Marinier said. "He prepares you so well for the next steps, but he looks at you as a human first. Yes, he's able to see specific skills I possess as a Canadian and implement them into his systems on the field, but he develops good people first.

"You see it with the guys on the Thunderbirds. They're just cookie-cutter people in terms of the kind of guys you want within an organization, people you want to surround yourself with and learn from. It's exciting to now be around that atmosphere in Halifax."

Marinier has been exceptional this summer in his second season with the MSL's Cobourg Kodiaks. Through 15 outings, he has a league-best 48 goals and 85 points. He has 21 goals more than the next closest player in the league.

Thunderbirds fans will have to wait until the start of the 2026-27 NLL season to see Marinier make his professional debut, but there is already plenty of excitement surrounding what the young forward could bring to an already dangerous roster.







National Lacrosse League Stories from July 21, 2026

Marinier Looking Forward to Rookie Year with Thunderbirds - Halifax Thunderbirds

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