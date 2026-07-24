Thunderbirds, Smyth Agree to Three-Year Extension

Published on July 24, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed defender Trevor Smyth to a three-year contract extension.

"I'm very excited to be re-signing and continuing my career with Halifax. I've been lucky to be here since the team first moved and am very proud of what has been built. We have an incredible fan base and amazing organization from the top down. Everyone here is a family that is set on bringing a championship to The Nest," Smyth said. "I'm happy to be a part of this and am looking forward to the next three years as we continue to push towards our ultimate goal."

Smyth, 31, just finished his sixth season in the National Lacrosse League, all of which have been spent as a member of the Thunderbirds' organization. The franchise originally selected him in the first round (14th overall) of the 2019 NLL Draft.

The Orangeville, Ontario product suffered an injury in the pre-season this year, which sidelined him for a majority of the regular season. But he returned and played the final three regular-season contests, posting two goals, nine loose balls, and a caused turnover.

Across 86 career games, Smyth has registered 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points, along with 265 loose balls and 70 caused turnovers.







National Lacrosse League Stories from July 24, 2026

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