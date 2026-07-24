Thunderbirds Sign Colton Armstrong to Three-Year Extension
Published on July 24, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds News Release
HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed defender Colton Armstrong to a three-year contract extension.
Armstrong, 30, is a seven-year National Lacrosse League veteran, all of which have been spent as a member of the Thunderbirds' organization.
The Peterborough, Ontario native appeared in all 18 regular-season games with Halifax this past season, scoring four goals and 10 points in transition while adding 50 loose balls and 20 caused turnovers. He also played in all six playoff contests, registering a pair of assists, 12 loose balls, and four caused turnovers.
Across 107 career games, Armstrong has 29 goals and 70 points, along with 321 loose balls and 91 caused turnovers.
National Lacrosse League Stories from July 24, 2026
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