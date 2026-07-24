Josh Jackson Signs 2-Year Agreement

Published on July 24, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







OAKVILLE, ON - Toronto Rock Owner and General Manager Jamie Dawick today announced the signing of defender Josh Jackson to a 2-year agreement that will keep him in Rock City through the 2027-28 season.

The signing is pending league approval.

"At the time we acquired Josh, we had some injuries that left us short on left-handed defenders and we needed to make a move to bring in a quality player that could contribute," explained Dawick. "Josh came in and proved to be a key piece in helping us win the championship. He made the most of the opportunity and I believe there's more to come with him. He's a solid player and will continue to get better."

Jackson was picked up at the trade deadline on March 9 from the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in exchange for the Rock's third round pick in the 2027 NLL Draft. In his first game as a member of the Rock, Jackson netted a goal in Halifax against the Thunderbirds. Just a few short months later he would return to the east coast and help the Rock win their 7th NLL title in the same building that he made his Rock debut.

The 26-year-old from Coquitlam, BC just completed his third full season in the NLL. His pro career started with Las Vegas after being signed as a free agent out of the University of Indianapolis in 2023. He played his junior lacrosse for his hometown Jr. A Adanacs.

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National Lacrosse League Stories from July 24, 2026

Josh Jackson Signs 2-Year Agreement - Toronto Rock

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