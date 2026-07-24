Las Vegas Desert Dogs Host Final Week of Summer Lacrosse Clinics July 27-30 at Lee's Family Forum

Published on July 24, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs will host the final week of their summer lacrosse camps from July 27-30 at Lee's Family Forum.

Desert Dogs players and staff will lead boys lacrosse players of different age groups and skill levels through Camp 99, Hamer's Face-Off and Men's 18+ Training Camp. Coaches include Desert Dogs forwards Chris Cloutier, Mitch Jones, Chase Fraser, Sean Westley, Jackson Webster and Transition Tyrell Hamer-Jackson.

Camp 99 is the Desert Dogs' annual multi-sport summer camp, inspired by team co-owned Wayne Gretzky. Designed for young athletes of all skill levels, the camp blends lacrosse fundamentals with other sports and activities to keep participants active, engaged and having fun. Held each summer in Las Vegas, it's become a cornerstone for growing the game and inspiring the next generation of players in Southern Nevada. Camp 99 is a youth sports-focused initiative in collaboration with the Vegas Golden Knights where athletes participate in ice hockey training and indoor lacrosse training throughout the week.

Hamer's Face-Off Clinic is a two-day development camp for boys of all ages to sharpen their skills and grow their love for the game by learning from the pros.

Men's 18+ Training Camp is designed for local, senior league-level teams and individuals to help provide basic practice skills, drills and training to get better at Box Lacrosse.







National Lacrosse League Stories from July 24, 2026

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