Timbers Select Two Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025
December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers today selected two players in the MLS SuperDraft 2025. The Timbers picked defender Ian Smith from the University of Denver in the first round (No. 14 overall) and goalkeeper Lukas Burns from Providence College in the third round (No. 74 overall).
"We are pleased with this year's draft results, and we would like to congratulate both Ian and Lukas on their opportunity here in Portland," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy. "I'd like to recognize the collective efforts of many staff members in this year's MLS SuperDraft preparation. Technical Director Jack Dodd, Director of Scouting Nacho Leblic, and support from all our coaches was important in our process."
Smith, 22, started in all 61 appearances during his four-year career at University of Denver (2021-2024), tallying six goals and 21 assists for the Pioneers. The Littleton, Colorado native ranked 57 in the 2024 Top Drawer Soccer's Midseason Top 100 list, as well as seventh in the country with most assists with 10 (2024). Notably, Smith served as captain for the Pioneers in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Burns, 22, made 73 appearances (72 starts) in his five-year career at Providence College. With the Veritas, he registered 222 saves throughout his collegiate career, finishing with a 34-18-15 winning record. The Cinnaminson, New Jersey native earned BIG EAST All-Tournament honors (2021) and All-BIG East Second Team honors (2023).
MLS SuperDraft 2025 Assets
Ian Smith
Position: Defender
Birthdate: 07/16/2002
Height: 6-1
College: University of Denver
Citizenship: United States
Hometown: Littleton, Colorado
Lukas Burns
Position: Goalkeeper
Birthdate: 05/14/2002
Height: 6-5
College: Providence College
Citizenship: United States
Hometown: Cinnaminson, New Jersey
