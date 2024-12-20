Sounders FC Receives $350,000 in General Allocation Money

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has acquired $300,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50,000 in 2026 GAM from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for two 2025 International Roster Slots. The move brings Seattle's total number of 2025 International Roster Slots to five as the team continues its preparation for the 2025 season.

Sounders FC now has two remaining open International Roster Slots, with three current international players on the roster: Pedro de la Vega, Georgi Minoungou and Braudilio Rodrigues.

Sounders FC begins its 2025 campaign on the road in Concacaf Champions League action at Guatemalan side Antigua GFC on Wednesday, February 19 (5:00 p.m. PT) before opening the MLS regular season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

