Earthquakes Select St. Louis University Defender Max Floriani Second Overall, USF Defender Reid Roberts Fifth Overall in 2025 Major League Soccer SuperDraft
December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes selected Saint Louis University defender Max Floriani second overall in the first round of the 2025 Major League Soccer SuperDraft on Friday. The Earthquakes also traded $200,000 of 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) to the New England Revolution for the fifth overall pick in the first round, with which they used to select University of San Francisco defender Reid Roberts.
The Quakes used their second-round pick (32nd overall) on University of Portland midfielder Nick Fernandez to complete their SuperDraft selections.
"We are pleased with our three SuperDraft selections," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "Max and Reid are promising defenders and will help bolster our backline. Nick is a very capable midfield player and will be a welcomed addition to our roster as well."
Floriani, 21, a 2024 Atlantic First Team All-Conference and United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-Region defender, was the only pre-signed senior in the draft. A native of Gurnee, Illinois, the center back has established himself as one of the top two-way players in the nation with 11 goal contributions from the back line (4g/7a). Over the course of his collegiate career, Floriani appeared in 56 games, starting 53, and was an integral part of the Billikens making three NCAA Tournament appearances (2021, 2022 and 2024).
As a junior in 2024, he started 19 matches for SLU and led all field players in minutes played, playing a key role in helping anchor a Billiken defense that topped the conference in goals against average and shutout percentage. Offensively, he had his best season yet, totaling four goal contributions (3g/1a), including netting the decisive goal in the Atlantic 10 semifinal win against George Mason University.
Roberts, 21, the reigning West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year, appeared in 50 games, all starts, recording five goal contributions the past three seasons (2g/3a). A native of Fort Collins, Colorado, the left-footed center back helped rebuild a strong defensive unit for the Dons, earning All-WCC First Team honors twice (2023, 2024) and Honorable Mention once (2022).
In 2024, Roberts played every minute of every match and led the team with 1,530 total minutes. As team captain, he helped secure five clean sheets and played a key role in San Francisco's second consecutive victory in as many years over a top-10 Stanford University team. Offensively, Roberts set a career high with three assists, contributing to wins over Loyola Marymount University and Saint Mary's College.
Fernandez, 22, is coming off a productive college career at the University of Portland, making 52 starts in 60 appearances and tallying 27 goal contributions (8g/19a) across four seasons.
In 2024, he made the All-WCC First Team for the third year in a row to become the first Pilot to accomplish that feat since 2018. A former WCC Midfielder of the Year and United Soccer Coaches All-American, the playmaking midfielder also earned All-West Region Second Team honors this past season. Fernandez had eight goal contributions in 2024 (4g/4a), with three of his goals game-winners to rank third in the conference. A native of Downers Grove, Illinois, he played for Barça Academy as a youth and attended Hamilton High School in Arizona.
Max Floriani
Position: Defender
Height: 6-2
Weight: 180 lbs.
Born: Feb. 6, 2003 (age 21)
Hometown: Gurnee, Illinois
Preferred Foot: Right
College: Saint Louis University
Roster Designation: Domestic, Pre-Signed Senior
Reid Roberts
Position: Defender
Height: 6-1
Weight: 178 lbs.
Born: Dec. 9, 2003 (age 21)
Hometown: Fort Collins, Colorado
Preferred Foot: Left
College: University of San Francisco
Roster Designation: Domestic, Unsigned
Nick Fernandez
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5-11
Weight: 150 lbs.
Born: Dec. 22, 2001 (age 22)
Hometown: Downers Grove, Ill.
Preferred Foot: Right
College: University of Portland
Roster Designation: Domestic, Unsigned
Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes select St. Louis University defender Max Floriani in the first round (second overall) of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. Earthquakes trade $200,000 of 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) to the New England Revolution for the fifth overall pick in the first round and select University of San Francisco defender Reid Roberts. Earthquakes select University of Portland midfielder Nick Fernandez in the second round (32nd overall).
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 20, 2024
- Earthquakes Select St. Louis University Defender Max Floriani Second Overall, USF Defender Reid Roberts Fifth Overall in 2025 Major League Soccer SuperDraft - San Jose Earthquakes
- Toronto FC Make Three Selections in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Toronto FC
- Quakes Foundation, Kaiser Permanente to Donate $10,000 Toward Loaves & Fishes' Brown Paper Bag Program - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Selects Midfielder Ryan Baer, Defender Demian Alvarez and Forward Trace Terry in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Selects Defenders Enzo Newman, Mohamed Cisset and Forward Samuel Sarver in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - FC Dallas
- Houston Dynamo FC Selects Defender Bo Cummins in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC Selects Five Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF Acquires $50,000 in General Allocation Money, Selects Two Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Selects Three Players in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Charlotte FC
- Timbers Select Two Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Portland Timbers
- Revolution Sign Free Agent Defender Tanner Beason - New England Revolution
- Minnesota United Selects Four Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Select Ben Augee in Third Round of MLS SuperDraft 2025 - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal Selects Michael Adedokun, Arik Duncan, Caden Grabfelder and Arthur Duquenne in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Make Three Selections, Add GAM in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire FC Selects Three Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Chicago Fire FC
- Columbus Crew Select Two Players, Gain $75,000 of 2025 General Allocation Money in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Columbus Crew SC
- New York City FC Drafts Five Players in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - New York City FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Select Tate Johnson and Nikola Djordjevic in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Revolution Sign Free Agent Goalkeeper Alex Bono - New England Revolution
- Atlanta United Selects Two Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Atlanta United FC
- D.C. United Selects Grant Bailey with the 86th Overall Selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- D.C. United Selects Daniel Ittycheria with the 40th Overall Selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Revolution Acquire First-Round Pick (18th Overall) in 2025 MLS SuperDraft from Houston Dynamo FC - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Acquires $50,000 in General Allocation Money in Exchange for MLS SuperDraft 2025 Pick - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Acquire $200,000 in GAM from San Jose Earthquakes - New England Revolution
- San Diego FC Selects Midfielder Manu Duah with First Overall Pick in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - San Diego FC
- D.C. United Selects Hakim Karamoko with the 10th Overall Selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Colorado Rapids Acquire the Sixth Overall Pick from Nashville SC in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC Selects Midfielder Manu Duah with First Overall Pick in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - San Diego FC
- Nashville SC Acquires up to $150K in General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Colorado Rapids in Exchange for Sixth Overall Pick in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Acquire New York Red Bulls FW Elias Manoel and MLS Four SuperDraft Picks for $700k in General Allocation Money - Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia Union Acquire Center Back Ian Glavinovich - Philadelphia Union
- Atlanta United Announces Ronny Deila as Head Coach - Atlanta United FC
- Sounders FC Receives $350,000 in General Allocation Money - Seattle Sounders FC
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Preseason Training Camp Schedule - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC & MLS SuperDraft 2025: December 20 at 2 PM ET - Charlotte FC
- Atlanta United Acquires Midfielder Mateusz Klich Via Trade from D.C. United - Atlanta United FC
- D.C. United Acquires the 23rd Overall Pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft from Atlanta United in Exchange for Midfielder Matuesz Klich - D.C. United
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Academy Product Dylan Borso to Homegrown Player Contract - Chicago Fire FC
- Atlanta United Signs Will Reilly to Homegrown Deal - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Earthquakes Select St. Louis University Defender Max Floriani Second Overall, USF Defender Reid Roberts Fifth Overall in 2025 Major League Soccer SuperDraft
- Quakes Foundation, Kaiser Permanente to Donate $10,000 Toward Loaves & Fishes' Brown Paper Bag Program
- Earthquakes Announce Biggest Schedule in Club History for 2025 Season
- Earthquakes to Select Second Overall in MLS SuperDraft 2025; Eligible Player List Now Available
- Earthquakes' Luciano Fusco to Accept Assistant Coach Position with San Diego FC