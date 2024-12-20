Earthquakes Select St. Louis University Defender Max Floriani Second Overall, USF Defender Reid Roberts Fifth Overall in 2025 Major League Soccer SuperDraft

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes selected Saint Louis University defender Max Floriani second overall in the first round of the 2025 Major League Soccer SuperDraft on Friday. The Earthquakes also traded $200,000 of 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) to the New England Revolution for the fifth overall pick in the first round, with which they used to select University of San Francisco defender Reid Roberts.

The Quakes used their second-round pick (32nd overall) on University of Portland midfielder Nick Fernandez to complete their SuperDraft selections.

"We are pleased with our three SuperDraft selections," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "Max and Reid are promising defenders and will help bolster our backline. Nick is a very capable midfield player and will be a welcomed addition to our roster as well."

Floriani, 21, a 2024 Atlantic First Team All-Conference and United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-Region defender, was the only pre-signed senior in the draft. A native of Gurnee, Illinois, the center back has established himself as one of the top two-way players in the nation with 11 goal contributions from the back line (4g/7a). Over the course of his collegiate career, Floriani appeared in 56 games, starting 53, and was an integral part of the Billikens making three NCAA Tournament appearances (2021, 2022 and 2024).

As a junior in 2024, he started 19 matches for SLU and led all field players in minutes played, playing a key role in helping anchor a Billiken defense that topped the conference in goals against average and shutout percentage. Offensively, he had his best season yet, totaling four goal contributions (3g/1a), including netting the decisive goal in the Atlantic 10 semifinal win against George Mason University.

Roberts, 21, the reigning West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year, appeared in 50 games, all starts, recording five goal contributions the past three seasons (2g/3a). A native of Fort Collins, Colorado, the left-footed center back helped rebuild a strong defensive unit for the Dons, earning All-WCC First Team honors twice (2023, 2024) and Honorable Mention once (2022).

In 2024, Roberts played every minute of every match and led the team with 1,530 total minutes. As team captain, he helped secure five clean sheets and played a key role in San Francisco's second consecutive victory in as many years over a top-10 Stanford University team. Offensively, Roberts set a career high with three assists, contributing to wins over Loyola Marymount University and Saint Mary's College.

Fernandez, 22, is coming off a productive college career at the University of Portland, making 52 starts in 60 appearances and tallying 27 goal contributions (8g/19a) across four seasons.

In 2024, he made the All-WCC First Team for the third year in a row to become the first Pilot to accomplish that feat since 2018. A former WCC Midfielder of the Year and United Soccer Coaches All-American, the playmaking midfielder also earned All-West Region Second Team honors this past season. Fernandez had eight goal contributions in 2024 (4g/4a), with three of his goals game-winners to rank third in the conference. A native of Downers Grove, Illinois, he played for Barça Academy as a youth and attended Hamilton High School in Arizona.

Max Floriani

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180 lbs.

Born: Feb. 6, 2003 (age 21)

Hometown: Gurnee, Illinois

Preferred Foot: Right

College: Saint Louis University

Roster Designation: Domestic, Pre-Signed Senior

Reid Roberts

Position: Defender

Height: 6-1

Weight: 178 lbs.

Born: Dec. 9, 2003 (age 21)

Hometown: Fort Collins, Colorado

Preferred Foot: Left

College: University of San Francisco

Roster Designation: Domestic, Unsigned

Nick Fernandez

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-11

Weight: 150 lbs.

Born: Dec. 22, 2001 (age 22)

Hometown: Downers Grove, Ill.

Preferred Foot: Right

College: University of Portland

Roster Designation: Domestic, Unsigned

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes select St. Louis University defender Max Floriani in the first round (second overall) of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. Earthquakes trade $200,000 of 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) to the New England Revolution for the fifth overall pick in the first round and select University of San Francisco defender Reid Roberts. Earthquakes select University of Portland midfielder Nick Fernandez in the second round (32nd overall).

