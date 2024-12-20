D.C. United Acquires the 23rd Overall Pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft from Atlanta United in Exchange for Midfielder Matuesz Klich

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has acquired the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft from Atlanta United in exchange for midfielder Mateusz Klich. The Black-and-Red could also receive up to $50,000 in conditional 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) if Atlanta United re-signs Klich. D.C. United will maintain a percentage of Klich's salary budget charge and his Designated Player spot.

"Mateusz has been an outstanding player for the club over the past two seasons and we want to thank him for the commitment he has shown," Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "We wish him continued success in the next chapter of his career."

Klich joined the Black-and-Red as a Designated Player on Jan. 12, 2023 after spending the previous four seasons with Leeds United in the English Premier League. The midfielder made his debut for the club on Feb. 25, 2023 in a 3-2 win over Toronto FC scoring in his debut. He would record his first pair of assists three matches later on March 18, 2023 against New York City FC. In Klich's first MLS season, he appeared in 32 matches (31 starts) scoring four goals and recording a team-high nine assists over 2,723 minutes played. In 2024, Klich again led the team in assists with 13 and scored two goals over 31 MLS matches played. He also featured in three 2024 Leagues Cup matches where he scored one goal and recorded one assist. He has played a crucial part in D.C. United's midfielder over the past two seasons leading the team in assists, corners, and key passes played. During his time with the Black-and-Red, Klich appeared in 70 matches across all competitions, scoring seven goals and recording 23 assists over 5,941 minutes played.

Before joining D.C. United, Klich was instrumental in helping Leeds United secure promotion back to the Premier League in 2020. In his first season with Leeds United, he played in 50 matches, scoring 10 goals and recording nine assists. The following season, Klich played in 47 matches for Leeds United, recording seven goals and five assists on the way to becoming champions of the English Championship to earn promotion to the Premier League. During his time with Leeds United, the Polish midfielder scored 24 goals and recorded 21 assists in 195 matches across all competitions.

Transaction: D.C. United has acquired the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft from Atlanta United in exchange for midfielder Mateusz Klich. The Black-and-Red could also receive up to $50,000 in conditional 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) if Atlanta United re-signs Klich. D.C. United will maintain a percentage of Klich's salary budget charge and his Designated Player spot.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.